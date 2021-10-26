Seven investor concerns moving into Q4

Seven major concerns
1. Should we be worried about an economic slowdown?
A long-term economic slowdown is always a fear, but many feel that this is closer than ever and are worrying about how to position their investments.
At the moment, investors are finding it hard to let go of the thought patterns which guided them post-Global Financial Crisis – low growth, low inflation, and low confidence. Around 18 months on from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and many are already concerned that we are about to hit another recession, with every negative indicator being structurally and systematically embedded and every positive show of growth being temporary.
We don’t share this view – growth is coming and it is important for investors to position their portfolios accordingly. We believe that the next decade will bring a stronger economic cycle than the last. Governments are planning for the future and with consumer confidence growing, businesses will be surging as a result of more spending.
We believe portfolios should therefore be positioned towards the new cycle’s winners – industrials, mid-caps and emerging markets, pivoting away from US tech stocks.
2. Will inflation ruin everything?
Inflation will be higher than in the last decade, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
When talking about inflation, people must not forget that central banks have inflation targets because some inflation is good for growth. In more developed countries, inflation has been below these targets for some time, and so has growth! Unless we want the whole world to have Japan’s experience of no inflation and no growth since the 1980s, we should be welcoming some inflation.
As inflation picks up, investors will likely be asking what this means for interest rates and wondering what impact a rate rise will have.
Sooner or later, central banks will have to begin an interest rate hiking cycle but predicting when exactly this will happen is not easy.
The smart investor should build tactical positions into their portfolios to ensure they are as ‘all-weatherproof’ as possible. This can include having positions that do well in a rising rate environment, for example being overweight in alternatives and value stocks, and underweight in government bonds and tech.
3. How long will the NASDAQ, and the tech sector, keep growing?
The NASDAQ’s record climb, driven in part by the big tech names, has drawn parallels to the dotcom-boom however we believe this comparison is a false one. In the current market, there are many companies with great business models generating huge profits - unlike the dotcom era - and all-time highs are expected in a growing world.
What we should be asking is, will the NASDAQ and the mega-cap tech firms continue to outperform other sectors in the broader market?
Investors will start to re-evaluate the attractiveness of the likes of Google, Apple and Amazon once the economy gets going. It’s not that they won’t be making money – just that other sectors might be making more.
Importantly, it’s the companies that use the tech innovations of the last decade, rather than its creators, that will be the winners of the next cycle. Savvy investors will recognise that being overweight in the tech mega-caps could leave them behind in the long run.
4. Is China still an attractive place to invest following government crackdowns?
The recent government interventions in China emphasise that there are certain risks taken when investing in any emerging markets and, understandably, this had brought into question its attractiveness as an investment location.
However, the broad plan for China’s economy is on a huge scale and over a very long timeframe, far longer than a democracy’s election cycle. China is still on course to deliver on the long-term aim of President Xi, that by 2035 it will double its GDP from $15trn in 2020 and triple its GDP per capita to $30,000.
This plan requires much more investment and capital market involvement, both domestically and from abroad. While the degree of control the Chinese government has over businesses might be intimidating and unfamiliar to western investors, this is likely to be the biggest growth story of the next century and one that long-term investors will not want to miss out on.
5. 60/40 portfolios are doing well – how long can this last?
The “60” part of a classic 60/40 multi-asset portfolio tend to be dominated by US equities, which, as we have previously discussed, are dominated by the big tech companies which drove the last cycle.
US equities have dominated for some time now; however, it was only a short time ago, between 2003 and 2006, that they actually underperformed non-US global stocks by about 70% (Source: Bloomberg finance). Markets are cyclical and being too overweight in one sector or country can leave you more vulnerable to feel the effects of a localised downturn, compared to more geographically diverse portfolios.
The “40” is more often than not in government bonds. While we fully believe that defensive bonds have a place in diversified portfolios, we believe that investors should be allocating towards higher-yielding fixed income products as well as alternatives. As interest rates begin to pick up again, bonds will start to receive higher coupon payments which will offer more protection than what has been available since the start of the pandemic. However, alternatives will also see the benefit from this but with no correlation to interest rates.
6. Why, if equities are performing, are my portfolio returns lower?
While equity markets have been performing well, most diversified investors will have seen an impact coming from other parts of their portfolios, namely bonds.
As has been the case for a while now, bond yields are at a historic low. Unlike with equities, the return you get from bonds is driven largely by the yield, with the best predictor for the returns of a bond based on the yield you buy it at. For UK government bonds, they currently pay a rate of 0.75% a year for ten years.
So, without saying anything about equities, the returns you’re getting from bonds are lower, so it is natural to be seeing overall portfolio returns being lower as well.
This is why making sure you are fully diversified with alternatives as well as bonds across different sectors can help spread risk and increase opportunities for returns.
7. Are firms really serious about their ESG commitments?
There are many ways that an investment firm can “walk the walk” when it comes to its ESG proposition and its internal commitment to sustainability. Asking questions of your partner will be key in challenging them on this.
In terms of the proposition, firms should show how they are embedding ESG factors into their investment process. This can be done by building in things like ESG scores to form part of the core strategy, and setting emissions targets. The positioning of portfolios should also support the winners of the transition to a greener economy.
For third-party managers we may hold in a fund, we have also developed an ESG questionnaire and rating system. This covers all broad ESG themes: firm; staff and stakeholder engagement; strategy and investment process; and voting and engagement. By having our own ESG questionnaire and rating system, we can engage with third-party fund managers in a more structured way, focusing on the elements of ESG that we consider most important.
At a corporate level, firms should be as aware as they possibly can be about the amount of waste they produce and the recycling options available to them. Being aware of how much ‘Scope 3’ (indirect emissions from transport to a from the office for example) is also an important issue to measure. Monitoring the utilities and measuring greenhouse gas emissions in line with various frameworks is a good step towards embodying the practices of ESG.
While the recovery in the UK and abroad seems to have generally been positive for investors, most of us still feel uncertain and there are potential stumbling blocks to move past in the near term.
Despite widespread vaccine uptake happening over the summer and the economic situation stabilising, there are still some big concerns on investors' minds as we enter into the last quarter of 2021.
Ben Kumar, senior investment strategist at 7IM, looks at the seven of the biggest questions investors have right now.