Seven investor concerns moving into Q4

1. Should we be worried about an economic slowdown?





A long-term economic slowdown is always a fear, but many feel that this is closer than ever and are worrying about how to position their investments.





At the moment, investors are finding it hard to let go of the thought patterns which guided them post-Global Financial Crisis – low growth, low inflation, and low confidence. Around 18 months on from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and many are already concerned that we are about to hit another recession, with every negative indicator being structurally and systematically embedded and every positive show of growth being temporary.





We don’t share this view – growth is coming and it is important for investors to position their portfolios accordingly. We believe that the next decade will bring a stronger economic cycle than the last. Governments are planning for the future and with consumer confidence growing, businesses will be surging as a result of more spending.





We believe portfolios should therefore be positioned towards the new cycle’s winners – industrials, mid-caps and emerging markets, pivoting away from US tech stocks.



