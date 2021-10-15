First, regulators or investors may challenge whether an investment satisfies the ESG mandate; and second, actions by a portfolio company can extend up to the fund or its affiliates. Both risks exist with any investee company but recent developments in ESG have thrown them into sharp focus.

The EU's new Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) requires fund managers based in, or marketing into, the EU (such as through national private placement regimes) to categorise their products according to their ESG classification, and disclose, at a firm and product level, how ESG is integrated into risk management and investment decision making.

Europe leading the way in setting net-zero environmental targets

Separate and additional obligations apply to larger managers in assessing and reporting the principal adverse impacts of key ESG factors. The UK is currently consulting on equivalent regulation in the near future.

Regulators increasingly focus on the detail of how a fund's ESG criteria are assessed and applied. If a portfolio company has overstated its green or sustainability credentials, a fund may be put in breach of its disclosure obligations. These kinds of breaches can also give rise to direct claims by investors.

Portfolio companies are also increasingly likely to come into the firing line on environmental issues, from their own shareholders as well as campaigners.

21% of total European funds under most stringent SFDR rules

In search of perceived deep pockets, claimants increasingly look to bring in parent companies (or in the case of private equity, funds and their sponsors).

ESG developments potentially create several new hooks to do so. Recently, the UK's Supreme Court explained that it was not it necessary to have formal control or even material operational control of all aspects of the subsidiary business for a parent entity to owe a duty of care.

In that case, a public sustainability report explaining that ultimate oversight rested with the parent's board was held to be sufficient to argue liability. Expect to see more legal requirements for group wide policies, including in the context of modern slavery and human rights issues.

Finally, in an ongoing English court claim, Malawian tenant farmers argue that international tobacco companies are liable for human rights violations by some of their suppliers completely outside their corporate groups.

Add to this investor appointed directors of investee companies, whose dual role and indemnity provisions provide another route to the sponsor, and in house legal and compliance teams could be forgiven for looking rather green.

Dorothy Murray is a partner in the litigation department at Proskauer Rose LLP