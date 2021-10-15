Impact investing: As popularity soars what do managers and investors need to be aware of?

With a recent study by OnePlanetCapital showing the ESG investment market is set to double in size this year, more and more investors are now putting businesses with strong credentials in this area at the front and centre of their portfolios.

This shift towards sustainability, coupled with an increased appetite for high-growth tech businesses as investment opportunities, has seen ‘tech for good' enterprises in particular attracting interest from investment houses and managers.

But with claims of overstating ESG credentials on the rise, what do investors and investment managers need to look out for before pushing ahead with an investment that aligns with their own ESG values?

The ESG risks to be aware of

The fundamental risk arising where ESG forms part of an investment decision, particularly if stated publicly, is that a business's own practices are not in line with its stated goals.

The most common perception is that failures in this area, even related to a small investment, risk a public backlash or unwanted media scrutiny for the investor. However, there can also be more tangible adverse financial consequences.

A poor approach to ESG conditions may go beyond matters related to social responsibility and segue into more general non-compliance with associated laws and regulations.

If a company has a poor ESG compliance record, it may risk losing business due to reputational damage.

Legal issues may also arise, creating additional liabilities within the investee. In both cases a lack of appropriate due diligence on ESG matters can result in investors not being able to price in risk associated with poor performance in this area.

ESG specific due diligence

ESG should form as integral a part of the due diligence process as the more traditional financial and legal aspects.

There should be specific checks and protocols that help investors to establish a business's ESG policy and relevant performance to date.

Such a focus allows investors to assess the degree of risk associated with the business being examined, together with the effectiveness of their mitigation procedures.

Where necessary, investors should look to engage specific ESG consultants to assist them with these specific aspects of the due diligence.

However, this should not be seen as a standalone exercise - an ESG-focused review should draw on the findings of the financial and legal due diligence so as to identify the relevant risks, while also feeding back into them to give context to the risk assessment around other operational lines.

Another key part of ESG specific due diligence is the formation of a follow-on action plan to build on findings, which can outline any improvements that a business needs to make to bring it into line with a fund or investor's typical ESG standards and requirements.

Investors should also have the opportunity to discuss the action plan with management to ensure that the business has a clear understanding of what changes need to be made in order to meet a common set of objectives.

Strong financial pillars

Ensuring the financial outlook of any investee company is as strong as possible is also a crucial consideration.

Socially focused enterprises in general but particularly those focused on "tech for good" are often characterised as 'early stage', meaning their value is weighted towards the potential of their product over existing revenue and profitability.

At this stage, there is often a less developed governance structure in place to ensure robust financial reporting.

This is exacerbated by the fact that younger companies, due to their size, are often exempt from an external audit of their accounts.

Unaudited financial statements should also be treated with caution as many of the assertions and accounting treatments will not have been challenged or reviewed by a third party.

If possible, investors should review any reported loans and other financing transactions, such as share option arrangements that a company has undertaken, along with assessing research and development costs to see if they have been appropriately treated.

Investors should also check whether a potential investee business recognises revenue correctly, particularly if it has received any government grants or payments from customers in advance.

As ESG continues to grow in prominence as a key topic of interest, it is showing no signs of abating any time soon.

It is therefore critical that investors continue to conduct the appropriate levels of due diligence and research required to ensure all investments made are both financially prudent and aligned with ESG priorities.

Christopher Cork is a partner at haysmacintyre