Closing the gender pay gap requires changing a system that has clearly fallen short

Baroness Helena Morrissey is chair of the Diversity Project

This year, despite a six-month grace period, was sadly no different.

The latest reports show that the investment industry has made only modest progress since mandatory reporting first started in 2017.

That is despite having some of the widest pay gaps of any sector.

It is hard to work out trends from the government's website so I did a simple analysis. It was a sobering exercise.

The latest bonus gaps are as high as 80% (yes, women earning just 20p on average for every £1 in men's bonuses) and some firms have gone backwards.

Overall, there has been some improvement.

The median salary pay gap has narrowed from an average 31.5% to 27.6% and the bonus pay gap from 56.3% to 49.1%.

Progress, yes, but those gaps remain outlandishly high.

Mind the gap: Proportion of female managers falls to 11.2% It is shocking that women in fund management receive just half the bonuses of their male peers (on average).

It also seems surprising, given the now widespread view and mounting evidence that having more female fund managers and business leaders is good for decision-making, results and connections with customers.

The Diversity Project has almost 90 members and every CEO says that they are committed to better gender balance.

The pandemic has only reinforced that commitment, focusing minds and management attention.

If anything, remote working has helped us to understand each other on a more human level.

So, is the data simply lagging efforts or are words not translating into action?

Over the summer, the Diversity Project decided to look more closely at what firms in the industry are actually doing to improve their gender balance.

I am an admirer of Harvard Professor Iris Bohnet's book, What Works; Gender Equality by Design, which suggests that progress towards gender equality can best be achieved by making systematic ‘design changes'.

We asked members to tell us how they have been changing the system and processes at their firms to improve gender balance.

What struck me was that firms have become much bolder and more innovative in their attempts to solve a long-standing problem.

Today's efforts are not ‘around the margins'; they are aimed at changing a system that has clearly long fallen short in attracting and developing female talent.

Increase in female representation at senior level but progress remains slow My favourites include initiatives by both Aviva and abrdn to equalise parental leave for men and women and establish a new cultural norm, that ‘real men' take time to be with their newborns.

Interviewing Aviva I asked: what was the motivation for such a ground-breaking policy?

To my delight, the answer came back: ‘we realised that a stronger family life helps people feel happy at work'.

Praise goes to Fidelity for its Hit Refresh programme, a big push towards a more team-based approach to managing funds, going against the established grain of ‘star managers'.

The less risky, more modern approach, with co-managers encouraged to challenge each other, is better for clients, employees and the firm itself.

Fidelity notes an improved diversity of thought and approvals from consultants, as well as finding it easier to attract female talent.

And then another firm has created awareness and a special medical benefit for menopausal women, following the harrowing experience of one female colleague, who suffered such adverse physical and mental symptoms that she considered suicide.

I hope that these and other examples of bold, effective measures will inspire other firms to raise their game.

The Diversity Project has set two targets: to halve the gender pay gaps and reach 30% female fund managers by 2030.

When we mooted them, the only criticism we received was that they were not ambitious enough.

It is time to translate ambition into action.

