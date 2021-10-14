The trends shaping post-pandemic property investments

In some ways, it has changed the game. In other ways, it has simply underlined a number of trends that were already shaping the sector.

These ‘megatrends' will likely cross decades and decades, and have big implications for real estate - boosting some sectors and disrupting others.

Below is a snapshot of the trends that have shaped 2020 to now, and how we see them developing in the coming decade.

The decline of the high-rise office

While we are not predicting the end of the office tower, we do expect a fall in their popularity with tenants.

Global lockdowns have proven the viability of remote working and, even as the world normalises, many companies are adopting a hybrid working model going forward.

The average occupancy cost for a service based business located in a CDB area is approximately 8%.

Flexible working practices can lead to a reduction in work space requirements and lead to attractive corporate cost savings, which are likely to have a material impact on tenant demand over the longer term.

We are expecting market rents to fall and higher natural levels of vacancy within the buildings, leading to falling cashflows and valuations.

While there will still be a place for such buildings, we believe the economic returns will be higher in other real estate types.

Shopping centres go out of fashion

It is not just last year's trend pieces that have fallen out of favour - so have the once-loved malls who sell them.

The rise of online shopping has meant malls no longer serve the purpose in society they once did.

We expect foot traffic, retail sales and tenant demand to continue falling over time, and for shopping centres to experience higher natural levels of vacancy, with lower market rents, cashflows and valuations.

Decarbonisation is driving change

Given the global real estate sector creates one third of global greenhouse gas emissions, asset owners and investors can take a proactive approach to reducing the carbon footprint of the properties we live, work and invest in.

We see five key areas that can deliver significant reductions in carbon emissions:

1. Reducing operational carbon (from the heating, cooling and running of buildings)

2. Reducing embodied carbon (from the construction and demolition lifecycle of buildings)

3. Installing onsite energy generation technology

4. Procuring renewable energy

5. Purchasing carbon offsets

Technology drives real estate demand

The old world traditional real estate assets such as high rise office buildings and shopping centres make up a very small component of the real estate investment trust (REIT) universe.

Most of the real estate sectors set to boom have technology-driven societal change at their core.

Logistics warehousing, manufactured housing, detached housing, medical office buildings, private hospitals, self-storage facilities, data centres, and biotech laboratories are among the sectors predicting strong growth, as shown in green below.

Rental housing will continue to grow

Housing is a basic social need and rental housing has become a major beneficiary.

Falling home ownership rates, combined with societal change, are leading to a greater propensity to rent rather than own.

Logistics warehouses will deliver the future

With the continued global adoption of the internet, just about every good and service can be researched and procured with near perfect pricing.

Price must at least meet the competition, which erodes operating margins, so the other competitive advantage is availability.

Wholesalers, omni-channel retailers and e-tailers are therefore investing heavily into their supply chains, and the total capital inflow is immense.

It is all about fast moving goods: who can get items from the manufacturer or wholesaler to the customer door the fastest?

This involves very modern logistical warehousing - for example, certain logistics firms in countries such as Hong Kong and Japan are built up to five levels high, usually with external circular ramps up the buildings for large trucks to efficiently load goods.

The strong underlying fundamentals of the residential and logistics sectors, along with hotels and resorts, self-storage facilities and data centres, should allow investors to benefit from these societal megatrends well into the future.

Stephen Hayes is head of global property securities at First Sentier Investors