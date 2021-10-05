FundCalibre survey: Investors still holding back over ESG

This week is Good Money Week: seven days of raising awareness of sustainable, responsible and ethical finance. From banking to pensions, savings and investments, the aim is to help people make good money choices.



But despite increasing interest in this area, a recent survey by FundCalibre suggests the asset management industry still has some work to do to entice investors into ESG investing.

A poll of FundCalibre visitors this month revealed that 68% of investors have already put some money into funds that invest responsibly and 63% are either very likely or likely to do so in the future.



But what is holding the other third of investors back? Confusing terminology, a lack of choice and the perception that ESG investing is not yet mainstream enough were among the top three answers.

Investor preferences

When it comes picking stocks for portfolios, only 8% of respondents said they would invest with a manager who only targets ‘good' companies: 35% prefer fund managers to engage with companies and improve practices and 57% want managers to do both.



But interestingly, bad practices by a company would only put off 33% of investors: 5% would put up with some bad behaviour and 62% would decide depending on what the company had actually done.



And, while fund managers last year believed that the ‘S' of ESG would be the focus of investors in 2021, social issues were in fact last on the list of priorities among respondents. Environmental issues, followed by good governance were more popular, while the most important individual issues cited were climate change, pollution, human rights, corruption and company ethics.



When it comes to our daily lives, many of us are already making good choices: recycling more, using cars less (or going electric), consuming less plastic, eating less meat… the list goes on.

And there has certainly been an uptick in interest from investors in recent years. But there is clearly more work to be done by our industry to make ESG investing more accessible to investors and to articulate better what funds are available and what they are trying to do.

FundCalibre has identified three ESG funds with very clear remits.

Ninety One Global Environment

Launched in December 2019, this global equity fund has a unique approach: it only invests in companies that are contributing to the decarbonisation of the world economy. The managers not only analyse the levels of carbon dioxide that will be avoided by using one firm over another, but they go right through a company's products and services, supply chain and areas of activity looking at the breadth of CO2 reduction. As well as avoiding creating carbon emissions, companies will also have to have at least 50% of their revenues from three sectors: renewable energy, efficient use of resources, and electrification.



Edentree Responsible and Sustainable UK Equity

Edentree is the ‘OG' of ethical investing and this fund dates back to 1988. As a pioneer of responsible investing, the company's enthusiasm, knowledge and expertise in the field is second to none. A quick look at its website demonstrates this immediately, with in-depth reports on a huge range of issues from breast milk substitutes to modern slavery, ‘golden hellos' paid to directors, and plastic pollution. The company has a huge range of products, but this particular fund invests in UK companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices.



BMO Responsible Global EquityThe aim of this global equity fund is twofold: to avoid unsustainable business practices; but also to invest in companies where there are problems to be resolved. And it's this engagement with companies that really sets this fund apart from many of its peers. For example, from April to July the team engaged with 18 companies in seven different countries on matters ranging from business conduct through to climate change and human rights. The constraints on this fund are simple and include no alcohol, gambling, pornography, weapons or tobacco, and the fund is fossil fuel free. There are also restrictions on environmental impact, animal welfare, human rights and labour standards.

Ryan Lightfoot-Aminoff, senior ESG research analyst at FundCalibre