Competition and collaboration: Active versus passive managers

Can passive managers deliver a true ESG product or is there an advantage for active managers in this field?

While passives have developed their approach to ESG, I firmly believe active managers can add significant value over and above passives in two key areas:

1. Identifying leaders and laggards

2. Valuing ESG risk alongside other financial indicators

Identifying leaders and laggards

Sustainability will be a long-term driver for change in markets, countries, sectors and companies, generating opportunities but also risks.

Active managers with sustainability expertise have a better understanding of the dynamics of the transition than passive managers. Why?

ESG risks are complex and rapidly evolving and, I believe, require more than a simplistic decision to invest in a particular index.

Active managers can decide which company to hold, what exposure to have to them, which businesses to avoid and when to sell.

Passive managers can only invest in constituents of an index, regardless of their quality.

The transition to a sustainable economy will affect the value chain of each sector and company differently.

Some will improve efficiency, others will use more renewable sources of energy or develop sustainable innovation.

Such transformation offers opportunities but with a risk of disruption. Dispersion between the leaders and the laggards will be significant and active managers are best placed to play it.

Valuing ESG risk

Taking an active approach to ESG investing enables us to deliver better risk-adjusted performance to clients.

Active managers can combine financial analysis with ESG considerations to define the right valuation of a company for the appropriate level of risk or opportunity.

There is a positive asymmetry of risk and return when integrating ESG in the investment process; the emergence of an ESG risk can devastate a company's share price and companies with high ESG scores are much less likely to experience such issues.

They will have more robust and established risk management practices and fewer extreme events such as fraud and litigation.

A lower level of negative events should lead to fewer stock-specific falls in their share prices.

They should also be able to benefit from lower costs of capital, and demonstrate higher multiples ratios.

So there is a logic that companies with good ESG scores achieve the highest valuations.

However, just as with other industry revolutions, we should beware of the dangers of pricing in this transformation too quickly if we are to avoid a TMT boom and bust in the ESG space.

Active managers can also control style exposures that can influence risk-adjusted returns to avoid potential draw-downs.

This is important in ESG investing as these strategies can pick up unintended style correlations that can impact performance.

Collaborate to force change

Passive managers may argue with my views but both sides of the debate will undoubtedly agree that we must work together when it comes to active ownership.

We try to punch above our weight when it comes to active engagement and achieve this with smaller companies where we are a significant shareholder, as well as private assets.

However, it can be harder with larger companies given shareholder engagement programmes typically focus on the largest investors.

Passives have a huge role to play here as they represent a significant part of the capital of companies in indices.

Our solution is to collaborate with peers.

We have joined several groups, including the Climate Action 100+ Initiative, and get actively involved in their work, enabling us to have a bigger impact.

Collaboration is powerful and if we are to succeed in our aims to create a sustainable economy, all investors, whether active or passive, will need to collaborate to maximise impact.

A discussion on sustainability in active and passive management with Schroders and Amundi There are some worrying signs of such exuberance.

Look at Tesla. Is the difference between its valuation and those of old school autos really justified when companies such as VW and Audi expect electric cars to comprise the majority of their European car sales by 2030?

The valuation spread will undoubtedly diminish; we may not know exactly when but there is an advantage for an active manager in being able to value that risk.

For example, ESG scores often favour long technology stocks and short energy stocks and tend to be overweight quality, momentum and low volatility - styles that can be volatile in inflationary environments.

Only active managers can counteract such issues by balancing sector allocations and factor exposures.

A good example of this type of collaboration was highlighted earlier this year when shareholders collectively forced ExxonMobil to accept two new non-executive directors onto its board.

Fiona Frick is chief executive officer of Unigestion