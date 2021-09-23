How a handwritten letter can lead to success in the small-cap space

Consequently, investors need to truly understand and analyse the underlying, structural growth drivers of a company, discarding the noise of unpredictable short-term factors.

To do this, financial data reported by the company and management meetings are crucial sources of information.

However, to obtain both often proves more challenging for micro and small cap portfolio managers than for their large cap colleagues.

Portfolio managers usually access research reports or the company's investor presentations.

Then they verify analysts' expectations with their own in order to gauge whether a stock's valuation is attractive.

For large-cap stocks it is easy to access company reports or presentations.

The companies regularly publish investor information and usually do so in English.

In addition, a large-cap stock is on average covered by 20 sell-side analysts who incorporate all available information quickly into their expectations, which are in turn quickly reflected in stock prices.

However, for small caps, not to mention micro caps, the market is much more inefficient.

A micro-cap company is on average covered by only one analyst.

This higher market inefficiency comes at steep price for investors, mainly in the form of the time cost associated with hours spent tracking relevant information down.

Several micro- and small-cap companies do not publish full versions of their latest reports in English.

The full length version is often only in their native language; some even report in their native language only.

This is not a phenomenon for micro caps alone, we have experienced several cases where even companies with a market cap of up to 5bn euros do this.

So information gathering poses an entry barrier to investing in micro and small caps.

Management meetings with micro- and small-cap companies are crucial.

Instead of reading research reports, micro- and small-portfolio-cap managers usually spend several hundreds of hours per annum with management teams.

These meetings provide an opportunity not only to assess a company's competitive advantages and its management quality but also to understand its business model in the first place, which often proves difficult given limited disclosure.

But contacting a smaller company can pose further issues.

From our own experience, a few cases where we tried to contact a company over and over again for six months or longer really tested our patience.

The best anecdote, which is admittedly a very extreme example, is a French company where the family still owns the majority of the capital.

After not having had any success in contacting the management through email, we tried, in accordance with our usual process, to contact the company by phone.

The company had an investor relations contact on its website but it quickly turned out that this phone number directed us to the sales department and the person we talked to only spoke French.

Even though we could make our request in French, the employee was unable to forward it.

After having repeated our calls unsuccessfully, we decided we needed to become more creative.

We wrote a handwritten letter to the CEO in order to express our interest in a meeting with the management to discuss the strategy, growth drivers and the company's market positioning.

Finally, at long last, the handwritten letter found its way to the right recipient and we were rewarded with a management call one year after we first tried to get in touch.

In conclusion, successful micro- and small-cap stock selection tends to consume more resources than large-cap stock selection.

Gathering information and setting up meetings is more of a challenge at the small-cap level, at least for some stocks, but you never known if these will be the outperformers until you have studied them.

To succeed investors need to put in long hours chasing down reclusive CEOs, or translating investment materials into English.

Yet perseverance often pays off.

Katharina Raatzis portfolio manager of the Berenberg European Small Cap fund