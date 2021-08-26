Volatility rising - what investors need to know

In the US, economic recovery has strengthened, and a record number of companies have issued positive guidance for the second quarter.

The market had slipped back when inflation jumped and the Federal Reserve brought forward interest rate hike planning, but stabilised as Chair Jerome Powell pledged to take a measured approach to tightening.

Because interest rates remain low, equity markets keep pushing higher. Despite inflation fears and the prospect for tighter incremental monetary policy, the markets are still settling back on an expectation of an environment that is going to involve persistently low interest rates and still believe meaningful tighter monetary policy is in the too distant future.

Gains can continue as long as earnings growth continues and multiple expansion of stocks is much more behind us than in front of us, so the level of earnings growth going forward will play a more predominant role in the level of stock returns.

From a political standpoint, the Biden administration has generally delivered on issues as forecasted. Vaccination programmes, payment transfers to consumers, the move towards infrastructure, the US's geopolitical stance on global relationships, and heightened regulatory scrutiny in certain areas have minimised market uncertainty.

As we progress through 2021 and enter 2022, we expect to see a rise in volatility.

The political landscape will naturally become more contentious as the mid-term election serves as a barometer of the public's satisfaction with the Biden administration.

We expect rising inflation will continue to be an issue in the second half of this year. While some price increases are slowing for goods like lumber and used cars, others remain high.

Inflation should ease further into 2022 after unemployment benefits expire and wage pressures normalise.

While investors fear rising inflation, it generally indicates a healthier economic environment. Investors should keep an eye on the upcoming Jackson Hole Economic Symposium and whether Powell will give any guidance on central bank tapering, which could have an immediate effect on sentiment and spending.

Hedging inflation with quality

Companies with the right business models can withstand inflationary pressures.

For example, certain strong consumer goods companies such as Nike have powerful brands that can command high prices and have high margins. Good pricing power can outpace growth in the markets in an inflationary environment. Pricing power also comes through in business models focused on maintenance, services and subscriptions that are less economically sensitive, or where there is recurring demand for products that consumers need, desire or have a regulatory requirement to consume.

Investors tend to flock to commodities, such as energy companies, as an inflation hedge. While energy companies may benefit in the short term as the price of oil rises to keep up with inflation, energy is a capital-intensive industry. Eventually, companies will have to re-invest in the business, at least to maintain production, depreciation will increase, and margins will normalise.

We should expect equity market volatility this year as economic data fluctuates from quarter to quarter. But given interest rate policy should remain fairly accommodative over the next 18 months and the threat of Covid-19 is dissipating, we believe the landscape is positive for stock pickers to find good opportunities.

In life and the markets alike, there are too many unknowable variables to successfully time a cycle. A common misstep in investing is the idea that you need to forecast these shocks to the market, like the pandemic or the last financial and housing crises.

Instead, investors should focus on getting attractive investments right, for instance the business and the business economics, and ideally those businesses that are cycle resistant or agnostic.

Matthew Benkendorf is CIO of Vontobel Quality Growth