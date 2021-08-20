ADVERTISEMENT

Private equity's future is bright (if we want it to be)

Need to appreciate benefits and challenges

Neil Debenham
clock 20 August 2021 • 3 min read
Private equity is trending in the news, but not for all the right reasons.

2021 is being positioned as a record-breaking year with 13 public to private deals have been struck, totaling nearly $31bn in value - already double the total number of deals that took in place in 2020.

Not bad for an economy that is cautiously adjusting to an ambivalent environment.

Surely, this should be celebrated as a triumph for the UK as it redefines itself globally post-pandemic, and post-Brexit? Apparently not, it seems.

The private equity sector is under fire.

Media outlets are scrutinising the so-called ‘exploitation' of vulnerable UK companies as they become ‘victim' to aggressive takeovers.

In short, the view is private equity companies are taking advantage of low valuations and targeting companies that have struggled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While it does touch upon some valid concerns, it only tells a small part of a bigger picture we cannot afford to overlook.

After all, it is easy to focus on high-profile, distressed M&A deals at the expense of the mid-cap market.

In reality, private equity has been integral to the UK's thriving SME community as it continues to offer growth capital for scaling businesses.

Part of the success can be attributed to tax-efficient investment schemes such as EIS and SEIS.

In the past five years, £43bn has been invested in more than 3,230 UK companies by private equity and venture capital funds in the UK.

Not turning a blind eye to the concerns raised in the media, what is important is a balanced perspective which appreciates how private equity can be utilised to validate the UK as a hub for commerce, business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Do we really want to undermine the country's position as the most developed private equity market in Europe?

The point here is the future of private equity is bright in the UK, though we will only be able to appreciate its full potential if we take a balanced view of its benefits and challenges.

Fact or fad? Busting the top five ESG myths within private equity

Interestingly, the UK Treasury has responded to concerns about the impact private equity is having on businesses across the country and plans to release a report that will offer a balanced analysis.

A report such as this is beneficial to implementing guidelines and framework needed to protect business interests while at the same time facilitating the growth of enterprise.

A final point to make is the human element of these investment vehicles, especially for the small- and mid-cap markets.

Private equity often offers more than just money, allowing business leaders the opportunity to access experienced investors with a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

In so many cases, we see these types of investments leading to mentorships and assisting entrepreneurs in going on to achieve even greater things

According to BDO, 61% of medium-sized companies in the UK have received new investment from private equity since the beginning of the pandemic.

The same survey also revealed these firms are concerned about staff shortages and rising inflation.

A bigger challenge is also looming on the horizon.

The Investment Association recorded £2.2bn in outflows during H1 2021 from funds invested in UK equities.

The reduced demand for UK equities comes at a time when inflows into global equity funds remains strong.

Rather than attacking private equity, ensuring the small and mid-cap firms can overcome the economic challenges posed by the pandemic seems much more pressing.

Ironically, perhaps the solution partly lies in the provision of private equity to support the scale-up of UK businesses.

Neil Debenham is CEO of Fintrex, a business advisory and corporate consultancy

