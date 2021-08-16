Schroders' Tina Fong: Has Covid actually mattered to markets?

The response from financial markets to Covid-19 has been mixed.

Equities appear to have looked through the economic consequences of the virus. Last year, the Covid-19 crisis triggered one of the deepest recessions in history which saw global growth contract by 3.6% year-on-year. After the initial selloff in stock markets, global equities - as measured by the MSCI AC World index - went on to deliver a 15% return in 2020.

Covid-19 has been important to the performance of equity styles and sectors

Over the past decade, with the rise of the technology sector, global growth stocks have outperformed their value peers. But the difference in returns between growth and value was stark in 2020, with the MSCI AC World Growth index beating the value equivalent by a historical record of 33%.

That said, the performance fortunes of the value trade and related sectors turned brighter at the start of this year. The roll-out of the vaccine, a larger than expected fiscal package in the US and the significant decline in new Covid-19 cases sparked a resurgence in value stocks (see chart below).

But in recent months, despite the rally in global equities and earnings growth of the value sector catching up with its growth counterpart, investors have shifted back into the comfort of growth markets. The delta variant has led to a third wave of new cases, even in countries where a relatively high proportion of the population have been vaccinated. This has triggered renewed concerns over the global recovery and reintroduction of lockdown restrictions.

Looking ahead, as long as Covid-19 has a gravitational pull on bond yields and delays the re-opening of the world economy, it will remain a challenging environment for the value style and related sectors to shine.

Has the vaccine roll-out mattered to investing across countries?

Last year, investors were generally rewarded in allocating to stock markets with an equity-style bias rather than investing in a country based on their effectiveness in managing the pandemic. Equity indices that had large exposures to growth and technology sectors, such as the US and South Korea, were the performance winners.

Despite having one of the highest numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the world, the US's S&P 500 by far outperformed the rest of its developed peers. By contrast, markets with greater exposure to value-orientated sectors, like Europe and Australia, lagged in terms of performance. While Australia has been one of the success stories in the management of the virus (prior to the roll-out of the vaccine worldwide), the stock market ended 2020 on a relatively flat note.

This year, the vaccine roll-out has been one of the key drivers of optimism in the markets. In particular, the expectation of a return to normality has led many analysts to upgrade their outlook on global growth. While there are other factors that drive a country's growth prospects, we found there were more growth upgrades in countries with a higher proportion of the population vaccinated.

But looking at equity performance across countries, the success of the vaccine roll-out has not necessarily meant stronger equity returns in terms of expectations on earnings growth and economic activity (see graph above).

Some of the countries with higher vaccination rates have been the best and worst performing stock markets.

Instead, exposure to the sector winners mattered more. Russian equities, for instance, surged thanks to robust oil prices despite a large part of the population being unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the currency markets have paid greater attention to how well a country has been vaccinating its population.

The currency winners this year, such as the UK pound, Canadian dollar and US dollar, have typically been those countries with higher vaccination rates (charts above). Of course, generous fiscal packages and outlooks on monetary policy would have also had a bearing on the strength of these currencies.

In comparison, the Japanese yen and Thai baht have been underperformers. This has been matched by downgrades to growth expectations and low vaccination rates. Only a few of the commodity-exporting currencies in the emerging markets for example the South African rand, have done better than indicated by vaccination rates.

Overall, Covid-19 has actually mattered to some markets more than others, such as the value style and related sectors. At the same time, the success of the vaccine roll-out across countries has played out better through currencies rather than the equity markets. More generally, it should not be forgotten that the increase in the severity of the delta variant or emergence of new variants can still present a downside risk to the economy and markets.

Tina Fong is a strategist at Schroders