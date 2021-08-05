JB Beckett: Are duties of care a question of faith or litigation?

Andy Agathangelou, founder of the Transparency Task Force, issued the open letter on 5 July to Charles Randell, setting out his concerns that the Financial Conduct Authority may be breaking the law.

Today the ashes of the FCA's reputation float gently back down to terra firma, post pension transfer scams, crypto schemes, Woodford and LCH. In parallel, the revelations of corporate policy capture and lobbying, by Exxon and most likely many others, has exposed politicians, regulators and bluntly the cohort of ESG professionals still hungover from recent shareholder wins. It is clear that regulation and indeed ESG hubris often falls well short of delivering justice. In light of these failings, it is perhaps no surprise that the City is now looking down the barrels of litigation.

Once upon a time UK financial services were firmly regulated by courts. That supposedly elusive fiduciary responsibility, uburrimae fidei (in utmost good faith, ergo duty of care) was upheld in common law albeit mostly applied to beneficiaries of insurance contracts. Quite why it was never been applied to advisers and fund managers has been lost in the murk. Recall after the ‘Big Bang' self-regulation prospered until the 2000s. Managers of investment and unit trusts owed their fiduciary bond through trust law, which helped bolster weaknesses in the industry's moral compass. Insurance companies were mutual and conveyed a sense of fidelity between with-profits funds and their members. Afterwards regulation became increasingly statutory, EU-influenced, especially upon the creation of the Lamfalussy process in 2001, ESMA in 2011 and FSMA 2012, which created the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Yet during this time trade bodies also increased their influence on policy and regulation, funds converted away from unit trust and insurance companies demutualised.

With the FCA-EU moratorium fading amid a strimash of sausage wars, a growing focus on UK lawsuits against perpetrators of purportedly bad deeds is on the rise. The likes of which have a faintly trans-Atlantic bent, as the ‘suits' move in. The US system has long relied on litigation to be a pillar of its regulatory regime. The playbook being: SEC prescribes some hard rules, chases the big guys through the DoJ, and leaves the lawyers to interpret and pursue the rest. It's a government-lite model that sits well in ‘Murica. It is diametrically opposed to the federalist, legal-lite, rights-driven, left-of-centre model of the EU. The UK sits between the two and while UK parliamentarians continue to keep the Lamfalussy process alive, I suspect the treasury has already developed contingencies for the City.

Consequently, as the US-UK-EU trade deal spaghetti knots ever tighter, is Capitol Hill and President Biden eyeing up the City of London as the UK's ‘golden egg'? Quite possibly. In the first 'Big Bang', American firms brought the money; what would a new Big Bang look like? Firstly it could further deregulate the UK to allow trans-border '40 Act funds to be sold in the UK and compete onshore with UCITS and unit trusts. Many large US firms already dominate the UK market but UCITS remains a hurdle for many brokerages not yet selling in Blighty. It might lead to favourable deals to win assets in the workplace pensions space. US hedge funds might swoop in. Even a reversal of bank rules (Glass Steagal) to allow large US managers to open up the commercial and retail banking sector and lending. Greater US control over London's clearing and commodity markets might follow. This would allow asset management to engage in broad shadow banking as in the US. It would capitalise many of the government's plans for its big ‘green recovery'. Mutual funds would also be able to move into public-private financing more easily.

Some indications that the UK is moving away from the legacy EU framework include:

Five-year PRIIPs exemption

New financial services act on Basel capital controls

FCA FS first and second consultations

Simultaneous consultations on fiduciary standards (US) and duty of care (UK)

US now moving to a more Mifid-based system.

The race to net zero may become the new legal battleground. We have seen early signs of divergence with EU on sustainability such as the failure to adopt the Sustainable Financial Regulations Directive (SFDR). Meanwhile The Guardian is reporting the growing litigation cases based on carbon emissions. The contagion of those may bleed into asset managers if later challenged on their actions, company engagements and fiduciary duties.

"More than 1,500 legal actions have already been brought against fossil fuel companies whose emissions over decades have played a major role in building up carbon in the atmosphere. Last month, in a shock ruling, the multinational oil and gas company Shell was ordered by a court in the Netherlands to cut its emissions by 45% in the next decade," the article said.

In turn, a more litigious-based City opens up many conversations in respect to:

The merits and drawbacks of group claims and class actions

Highlighting defendants eg. new UK ‘violation tracker'

Feeding the drive for de-regulation over gold-plating

Challenging neo-liberal free-market thinking versus socialist theory

Exposing the effect of corporate policy capture and lobbying, for example Exxon

Questioning the efficacy of rules-based versus principles-based regulation

Rules on equality rights and enforcement post-European Court of Human Rights

Comparison of the merits of the SEC Handbook versus FCA Handbook

Re-focusing the role of the Bank of England

Plugging fiduciary perimeters and FCA ‘blind spots'

Supplanting ombudsman and compensation schemes with courts

Overhauling professional indemnity costs

Penalising wrongdoers and reduce regulatory capital costs on law-abiders.

Since 2012 (and before), the UK had been moving towards a more statutory and EU driven-based regulation. Since Brexit the continuing trend is one away from EU regulation, which is politically driven. It will likely only reverse if there was a significant political shift in the UK (or EU). Also, the effect of trade bodies and large corporate lobbyists is largely unseen, many of whom are US-based. Thus the most likely direction for the UK financial services, now, is to move closer to the US, assuming China is firmly out of the question. Ironically Europe appears to moving closer to China; Biden's recent postulations might slow but unlikely to reverse.

If faith is lost in regulators, and industry, then the role of courts might again come to the fore in governing any duty of care. However this would need to be done without creating new cost barriers to customers pursuing firms. Meanwhile the trading borders for global financial services are being re-written in clear sight and in unseen lobbies.

JB Beckett is an iNED and author of #newfundorder