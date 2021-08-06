Healthcare sector faces staffing pandemic post Covid

While there is still clearly a long path to tread before humanity can ever return to the carefree days of yore (or even 18 months previously), one question worth examining is what happens when we eventually do go back to ‘normal' and in particular, for the healthcare industry?

One of the major issues facing this sector is staffing.

Similar to other industries, roles at the base of the pyramid are semi-skilled and often pay minimum wage.

However, the pressure on those within these roles is arguably greater, particularly with the potential contact with pathogens along with the inevitable psychological toll of human suffering.

In social care in the UK and US, staff turnover is around 30% per year, which has been steadily rising for decades.

Such high turnover rates are undesirable for the recipients, but it also has real cost implications. There is paperwork to manage, train and supervise new staff.

Moving up the wage scale into the private nursing sector, turnover rates have halved to around 15% per year.

In hospital, the rates of nursing roles in the US have been in the 17%-19% range for years.

Data for doctors is little better: an increasing number of junior doctors in the UK choose to take the option of a career break between foundation years two and three.

These departures make planning for the NHS extremely difficult and leads some to term this growing brain drain ‘Drexit'.

But despite the moniker, it is not actually a solely British problem: it is universal across the Western world.

What is the upshot of all this?

There is a global, and growing, shortage of healthcare workers from the bottom of the industry to the top as demand for healthcare services will continue to rise inexorably.

The solution though is obvious: healthcare workers need to be paid more in order to attract and retain staff.

However, that is costly.

The NHS wage bill is approximately £50bn per year and the tax take in the UK as a whole was around £700bn in 2019, with £300bn as Income Tax and National Insurance.

Taking this, a 10% increase in the NHS wage bill is equivalent to more than a 1% increase in the income tax take or several pence on the basic rate of tax.

The second problem is a relative one for the lower paid.

If we head into a war for talent at the lower end of the wage scale, then the healthcare system will lose.

The altruistic minority may prove the exception but there are limits. As such the employment environment needs to change.

Our view is simple: the next few months will be telling.

We are seeing job vacancies in the broader marketplace rising and employers continually citing issues with recruiting and retaining staff.

Wage inflation seems the inevitable consequence of this tight labour market and such a situation undoubtedly plays into the hands of the nimbler private sector employers rather than large organisations with unionised collective bargaining or the public sector.

We could well be on the cusp of a new, accelerating crisis in healthcare and social care staffing.

So what can we do about it other than throwing money at it that does not exist?

The neatest and most urgent solution is to dramatically improve the administrative side of the business. Better IT systems and non-clinical staff taking the administrative burden away from the frontline would help to stem the coming crisis.

There have been countless examples of businesses across healthcare and social care that are using technology to save money and use that money to recruit more skilled people into social care and health assistance.

Changes are coming - and they offer hope in what might otherwise seem a depressing long-term picture.

Paul Major is portfolio manager of the BB Healthcare Trust