Earth Overshoot Day: How investors can help move the date

As the climate crisis escalates, the date has been moving earlier - this year, it falls on Thursday 29 July. From this point, for the remainder of the year, the earth is essentially operating in a deficit, consuming more natural resources than it can afford.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic meant that Earth Overshoot Day in 2020 was pushed back by three weeks, to 22 August as lockdowns meant far fewer people were travelling, planes were grounded, and carbon emissions plummeted. But as global economies have reopened, they have begun to rise again.

We believe that investors have a crucial role to play in the transition to a low carbon economy, with the move to renewable energy paramount. However, other areas such as biodiversity, urban planning and development, and how we produce and distribute food are other critical factors in managing the earth's natural resources more responsibly.

Policymakers, businesses and asset managers, among others, are already taking decisive steps to combat climate change.

Governments around the world have announced net-zero targets and new policies to work towards those goals, while as of March 2021, more than a fifth - 21% - of the world's 2,000 largest public companies had made net zero commitments, representing annual sales of nearly $14trn.

Asset managers are working together by signing up to ambitious pledges and programmes like the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, which has pledged to support the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner. As of July 2021, it had 128 signatories - of which AXA IM is a founding member - representing $43trn of assets under management.

Together there are a number of ways we can all work to reduce the rate at which we consume the planet's resources - both via our investments and everyday habits.

Climate change dominates ESG agenda for investors and intermediaries

One clear step in reducing carbon emissions - and the reliance on fossil fuels - is the switch from petrol cars to electric vehicles (EVs). Thankfully, the combination of ongoing innovation in the automotive sector and policy support from governments is continuing to support their increased adoption.

Currently, it is anticipated that EVs will make up almost a third, at 31%, of all passenger vehicles on the road globally by 2040, versus just 8% in 2030.

But if EVs are to be truly green, the electricity they run on needs to be generated via renewable resources. The industry also needs to address issues around the extraction of raw materials where there are environmental and human rights concerns. Some of the leaders in this sector are already acting more responsibly by developing innovative methods or using other raw materials where possible.

A potential area of concern is around managing EV batteries' end-of-life - there is scope to develop batteries that can be more easily repaired, reused or recycled which we think is a growth opportunity and where the most responsible businesses can differentiate themselves.

Look under the bonnet for electric vehicle investment opportunities

Additionally, consumers and investors can all make more effort to recycle and can look to companies that facilitate recycling and the reusing of materials. One example is aluminium drinks cans. These are easily recycled through an efficient process, and as consumers increasingly turn away from single-use plastic bottles back towards aluminium cans, there will be a structural growth opportunity in this sector.

Businesses that are helping mitigate environmental damage by leading the way in waste management and recycling will yield large net gains to the global economy and are more likely to navigate changing regulatory demands in future.

Broader initiatives that support the transition to renewable energy and away from production techniques that destroy biodiversity need to continue to be supported by investors.

In the long run we believe investors will benefit from superior returns as ‘earth-friendly' businesses will experience strong growth while ‘earth- unfriendly' firms will suffer from reduced demand for their goods and services, a higher cost of capital, and potentially, higher taxes.

Moreover, investors can help educate and stress the importance of resource efficiency and the circular economy. We are already seeing disruptive businesses that are challenging resource intensity growing strongly and attracting capital.

These trends will accelerate in the years ahead.

Investors have a clear role to play in helping society slow down the rate of depletion of the world's natural resources and therefore prevent a further moving forward of Earth Overshoot Day falling earlier in the year.

Amanda O'Toole is portfolio manager of Clean Economy Strategy and Chris Iggo is CIO of Core Investment, AXA Investment Managers