Sick man on the mend? Europe could finally be about to shine

Billy Bragg was not wrong when he wrote 'There is Power In A Union'. While mired in seemingly endless political crisis, the European Union has proved its worth in bringing disparate European economies together to form the economic powerhouse it is today.

Despite being the second largest economic bloc in the world, with GDP standing at around $15trn in 2020, Europe has for years been hampered by painful sovereign debt crises, constant political instability, deep structural impediments and measly economic growth.

Such is the political and economic stagnation that Europe has traditionally been considered the 'sick man' of global equity markets as overseas investors shun out-of-favour and apparently unexciting European companies for their shiner, more glamourous North American and Asian peers.

But this could be about to change. Europe rarely approaches a sweet spot moment, but after years of the being the world's 'sick man', it seems its time has now come with the investment case becoming increasingly compelling, for the time being at least.

Economic data shows the pandemic recovery to be well underway in Europe. Infection numbers are stabilising while vaccination rates are picking up, albeit after a ropey start.

It is early days, and while Europe remains months behind the US in terms of its own economic reopening, from here we would expect to see service sector activity pick up considerably, as well as tourism and hospitality.

Mid-cap gems

Yes, Europe's structural issues are yet to be meaningfully addressed. But when it comes to the here-and-now, Europe presents a compelling investment case, and despite the common misconception, contains a goldmine of leading quality mid-cap companies.

A big part of the reason why the region has traditionally been shunned by investors is that it used to be filled with unexciting banks, energy and utilities. There has been no equivalent to Amazon or Tesla to capture the headlines.

But the wider index has changed considerably in recent years, and if you look beneath the surface you will find innovative tech companies and defensive assets.

ESG advantage

Europe also has a clear ESG advantage over the US. Sustainability is the bread and butter for many European firms, and there is no shortage of Scandinavian renewable energy firms, or companies providing the infrastructure that will support a greener, more sustainable economy in the future.

From a valuation perspective, sky-high tech valuations in both China and the US put Europe into perspective, with its markets remaining relatively cheap compared to other regions.

With big changes to capital gains taxation on the horizon in the States, we could see US investors look across the shore to Europe in the coming months and years.

In a market as large and diverse as Europe, good stock picking is really important, particularly given there will be winners and losers during the recovery stage of the pandemic and beyond.

We like managers that are focused on earnings growth potential and there are no shortage of quality managers including Montanaro, FP Crux and Premier Miton.

But as always, there is no such thing as a free lunch. As attention on the region develops and as the economic data continues to trend upwards, there is of course a chance that the economy starts to overheat towards the end of this year and the start of next. After all, boom has historically been followed by a bust.

No time to dither

Once we see consumer demand level off and the impact of inflationary pressures take hold, European companies may struggle to sustain a strong 2021.

Likewise, failure to launch the tourist season this year, coupled with new virus outbreaks and the spillover from the global computer chip shortage, risk derailing Europe just as it is getting going.

As a result, investors will need to be tactical and seek out the companies that will perform in a multitude of market conditions and provide the quality required to see them through both the near-term and potentially challenging times ahead.

But after years in the shadows, now could be the time for Europe to shine.

Paul Craig is portfolio manager at Quilter Investors