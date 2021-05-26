Seven ways private equity firms can boost the impact of ESG

Collaboration with other colleagues and key stakeholders is vital for companies to meet ESG goals

Asset managers are uniquely positioned to support businesses and accelerate their impact. Gone are the days that ESG fell squarely on the shoulders of the largest corporates – we must all be part of the solution.

Here are seven practical steps to empower and drive positive impact across businesses managers are invested in, as well as within their industry and wider society.

Elevate the discussion

By ensuring a consistent focus on ESG in board discussions and beyond, backed up by direct support, you fundamentally elevate the discussion. The unparalleled access active managers have to a board and management teams gives us a privileged position to influence key decision makers.

Ultimately, it allows us to demonstrate that ESG is not a tangential exercise, but part and parcel of how the business operates in a responsible and sustainable way.

Create a common language

It is easy to forget that not everyone is familiar with the vocabulary of ESG and asset management. Take the time to discuss what ESG really means.

At Pollen Street Capital, this dialogue provided a framework of five impact areas, aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals: marketplace, workplace, community, environment, and governance and leadership.

Once you have developed a common understanding of topics specific to the business, you can build a structure to better guide your efforts.

Focus on the impact

With the increasing focus on ESG, the challenge is not in demonstrating the importance of this work, but helping businesses align behind their impact areas.

Every business is positioned to tackle a specific set of issues, and ESG can help to unlock their potential.

When we onboard a new business to the portfolio, we map out its impact areas, aligning ESG strategy to sub-sector, customer base and value proposition, strategy, and expertise of the team.

Businesses should then map the areas where they can have the most impact, looking at core competencies, stakeholder priorities, and overall strategy and growth goals.

Build the culture

As with any change in a business, culture is key. Senior sponsorship is crucial to empower employees to own and run with ESG projects.

When ESG is integrated into the DNA of a business and aligned with the strategy teams, the organisation as a whole is better placed to understand and drive progress towards a core ESG mission.

Use the community to share best practice

One of the powerful ways private equity firms help businesses is through sharing experience. Across different industries, firms are faced with common problems, but those supported by active managers do not have to start from square one.

Through knowledge sharing across portfolios, we can accelerate thinking and turn intentions into actions.

Engaged staff also play an important role in driving impact. Having employees at all levels champion the ESG agenda helps embed the overall approach and drive projects forward.