Lead by example: Real and meaningful action on ESG must start from the top

In 2021, the landscape of ESG has become mainstream with the prominence of ESG "screening", where investors consider ESG both alongside, and integrated with financial factors, in their decision-making process.

These include aspects such as climate change, corporate governance, gender diversity, privacy, and data security.

Advanced ESG strategists ambitiously gain business advantage through optimising sustainability and integrating their company's risk-mitigating culture with a robust ESG profile.

Formulating an ESG strategy has never been so important and there are some key planning considerations and pitfalls to avoid.

Identify stakeholders

The first step in creating or revising your company ESG strategy is to take time to consider stakeholders involved and affected by this diverse set of topics, beyond the company employees themselves; investors, banks and lenders, insurance agencies, consumers, industry regulators, communities, business associations and your supply or value chain.

Focus on what's important

Next, look at what ESG aspects are important to your business and start thinking about how you can measure these. The key is to establish what is most important for your company, your market and your stakeholders, and to better understand what your stakeholders are basing their decisions on.

There are many ESG rating systems which evaluate how a company is managing its ESG risks. For instance, the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and The Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosure all provide structures for reporting which support stakeholder comparability between companies.

Focus on what's meaningful to your company

Engaging with a ratings system which is both meaningful to your stakeholders and which prioritises the aspects most relevant to your company is an important consideration when deciphering alignment with voluntary rating programmes.

There are also many other ratings agencies which populate their evaluations based on publicly available data, such as Refinitiv and MSCI. It's important to be cognisant of the data and metrics published in all ratings reports, as well as more general publicly available information - such as your website, as your stakeholders will likely monitor your performance and will want to see you improve year on year.

Another important consideration is the concept of greenwashing. Companies focused solely on the external narrative or ESG messaging, without consideration for materiality and the implementation of a robust strategy, typically do not get the same long-term benefits as companies that engage comprehensively and integrate ESG into their day-to-day business risk management systems.

Greenwashing is clearly on the radar of regulators, investors and consumers alike. It is worth being mindful of the fact that reputation is very easy to lose and even more difficult to regain.

The greatest consideration for business leaders is that ESG must be fully integrated into your company and engagement must start at the top and run throughout the entire company.

Executive-level decision making and accountability is absolutely expected when it comes to the ESG rating organisations.

Katie Jeffery is associate at ITPEnergised

