To net zero or not to net zero? Exploring the impact of the energy transition on the world's industries

By Vishal Singhal, credit research analyst in the global fixed income, currency and commodities group

The road to net zero represents one of the biggest transformations in the auto industry's history. Cars and light commercial vehicles account for over a third of transportation-related emissions, explaining the focus on vehicle emission reductions and the adoption of EVs.





This transition is not only creating risks but also opportunities within the sector. The long-term winners will likely be those with more aggressive EV strategies, dedicated EV platforms and vertical integration of the battery electric vehicle (BEV) powertrain, including investments in battery cells and their supply chain.





We favour companies focusing more on pure electric vehicles rather than bridge technologies such as hybrid engines.





The transformation will require significant investment spending at a time when margins from traditional vehicles are in decline and EV profitability is still a challenge.





Battery costs are a key issue, however carmakers that postpone changes may face significant operational headwinds, investor apathy and potentially negative effects on their ratings.





We see this investment in the future as critical, even with some increase in leverage, and are instead focusing on investment efficiency and offset measures.