Forces for good: Six stocks at the forefront of social empowerment
Which companies are making a difference?
Nordea's Thomas Sørensen and Olutayo Osunkunle look at the six companies they believe are leading the push for greater social empowerment.
LEG
LEG is a pure play on the German affordable residential market, where there is a shortage of affordable housing and demand is far higher than supply.
LEG, which has a 10% share of the German affordable housing market, offers rents at a 30% discount to the average, with lower rent inflation.
While the company is generating relatively low returns, it is a very stable business and offers an attractive risk/reward.
Kahoot!
Norwegian company Kahoot! has created an engaging and fun online learning platform. According to the UN, 69 million new teachers are needed to reach SDG education goals by 2030.
Kahoot!'s education ecosystem is large – with 800 million students benefitting from the platform and six million teachers utilising the system to enhance educational experiences. W
ith a substantially growing user base, Kahoot! is now embarking on monetising its platform, and we believe it offers a very attractive investment case.
Safaricom
The largest telecommunications provider in Kenya, Safaricom is one of the most profitable companies in the East and Central Africa region.
Smartphones serve as the basic medium to connect to the internet for Kenyans, as just 12% of people have access to fixed broadband.
In addition, less than 40% of the population have a bank account, but Safaricom's mobile payment platform Mpesa significantly expands financial inclusion by enabling transactions via this system.
Ping An Good Doctor
Launched in 2015, Ping An Good Doctor is already China's largest online healthcare provider, with 300 million registered users – approximately 21.5% of China's population.
Patients benefit from 24/7 online medical services, a health e-commerce mall, as well as consumer healthcare services. These solutions are backed by an in-house medical team, facilitated by cutting edge AI-technology.
More than half a billion people live in rural areas in China, where there are fewer medical facilities and resources available.
Good Doctor helps to alleviate some of the pressure on the system, while boosting healthcare access to hard-to-reach parts of the country.
Xero
This tech company from New Zealand offers an online accounting software to help small businesses manage their books thereby saving time and costs, and improving productivity.
With SMEs, the use of technology solutions to improve business processes is low compared to large enterprises.
SMEs are a vital element of the global economy, with the UN estimating about 50% of jobs are provided by these businesses.
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI)
The second-largest bank in Indonesia, BRI is one of the most successful microfinance institutions in the world.
Many people in Indonesia do not have access to a bank account, so BRI's small loans are crucial in enabling families to establish and expand their own small businesses.
BRI can provide loans at reasonable rates, as its non-performing loan ratio is actually very small compared to traditional bank lending. This is positive for the company and investors, as well as society at large.
Thomas Sørensen and Olutayo Osunkunle
Tweet
Facebook
LinkedIn
Share on Whatsapp
Send to
Thomas Sørensen and Olutayo Osunkunle, portfolio managers of Nordea's Global Social Empowerment strategy, look at the six companies they believe are leading the push for greater social empowerment.
ESG considerations continue to gain traction globally - with investors, politicians, regulators and companies increasingly acknowledging the urgent need for change.
Despite this, the social - or 'S' - element of ESG has been somewhat overlooked in recent years. While a majority of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals are dedicated to this, the bulk of investor inflows have been directed to environmentally focused funds in recent years.
However, Covid-19 has magnified awareness surrounding the 'S' pillar of ESG, with the pandemic exacerbating many existing societal issues - in areas such as healthcare, education, and employee working conditions. Recent social justice demonstrations have also shone a spotlight on the 'S'.
To achieve the 2030 goals outlined by the UN, an estimated $5trn-$7trn of investment is needed per year - but only half of this is currently being spent. However, private investors can help bridge the financial gap by supplementing public funding.
After witnessing the power of capital allocation in relation to environmental considerations, we believe innovative solutions will be just as potent on the social side.
In the gallery above, we outline six stocks leading the way in advancing the social agenda.
Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-25 June
Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.