Pop goes the bubble? Busting some of the myths of the growth vs. value narrative

Myth 3: The outperformance of growth in the last decade is proof enough that value investing is dead
Truth: The recent period of growth’s outperformance, whilst although significant, has been by no means unprecedented. This has, in fact, occurred three times in the past 50 years with the Nifty Fifty Bubble, the dotcom bubble, and finally in the past decade.
With all three occasions, there are similarities in what has caused these periods of growth, creating a narrative about certain stocks that represent a new paradigm that allows these stocks to become highly priced.
The second common theme is a background of excess liquidity, inflating the bubble and causing some investors to believe the liquidity-fuelled bubble to be investment brilliance.
As investors move in to buy growth celebrities at their peak, they dismiss value investing with the belief that the style 'will never work again' due to it not having worked recently.
This thought process does a disservice to value investors as their stocks become neglected, regardless of how cheap they are.
When the bubble pops, starry eyed investors are left with significant losses as the growth celebrities begin to de-rate to more amenable levels.