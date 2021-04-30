Pop goes the bubble? Busting some of the myths of the growth vs. value narrative

Myth 1: Value investors have simply spent a decade riding companies on low multiples, but which are in terminal decline





Truth: This is a common narrative we have seen repeated over recent years. Although there are some examples where this may be true, such as Amazon vs HMV, there aren't many (or any that I know of) value investors who buy low multiple structural decliners.





The question we must ask is not whether this has happened in isolated examples, but the extent to which it has happened in aggregate.





Studies have emerged on this particular narrative, such as the notable studies from Cliff Asness and Rob Arnott, which have investigated this claim and found that, contrary to popular belief, there has been no degradation in returns on capital or earnings for value quintiles.



