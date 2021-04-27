Mirabaud Securities' 'Ten-Year Oscars': Is Covid to blame for the sharp drop in winning stocks?

Outperforming the market consistently over prolonged periods of time is a rare and valuable attribute. To achieve it, a company is likely to have inherent advantages – such as superior technology, robust barriers to entry or benefit from a favourable regulatory environment. Plain luck is unlikely to be a factor.

For each of the past 20 years, we have compiled a mechanically selected portfolio of proven outperformers for the following next 12 months. These 'once-a-year' Pan-European equity portfolios have beaten the index 16 times and lagged it on just three occasions - with one tie.

Since we started compiling the 'Ten-Year Oscars' in March 2001, the portfolio, which is rebased just once a year, has risen 447% in euro terms - which represents an 8.9% CAGR, excluding dividends and dealing costs.

That represents a thorough thrashing of the FTSEurofirst 300, which has grown at a CAGR of just 1.3%.

While flattered by Covid-19 impacts, our proven Oscars have generated near double the revenue growth of the broader index and about five-times the EBIT growth over the past five years.

Operating margins and returns also tend to be higher. Our Oscars selections do seem to capture genuinely higher quality businesses.

High hurdles to earn an Oscar

Only exceptional stocks can sustain superior returns over long periods of time. To reflect this, we deliberately set high hurdles for a company to be invited onto our red carpet.

To be granted an Oscar, a stock needs to have a decade of listed price history and outperformance against the market of at least 50% over 10 years.

It also needs a relative price level within 30% of its 10-year high against the market and, for this year, a 10-year relative low of no later than March 2016.

It also needs to display better-than-median earnings revisions, as most long-term winners tend to receive far more upgrades relative to the market than downgrades.

For the 12 months ahead, 200 stocks qualified as Oscars, a sharp reduction on the 317 making it on the red carpet last year.

Of the 200, 76 roll forward from last year, while a further 49 are returning past Oscar winners. The remaining 75 are untested new recruits.

This year's Oscars selection is meaningfully overweight health technology, consumer durables/non-durables and the commercial service sectors.

On the other side of the coin, not one of our Oscar recipients that are also members of the STOXX Europe 600 index are to be found in the utilities, transportation, industrial services or communication industries.

Pandemic impact on award winners

Covid-19 disruption is likely to blame for the sharp fall in the number of Oscars generated by the building materials industry (just one Oscar versus 10 last year), with likely knock-on implications for industrial machinery, which has zero Oscars versus 18 last year. The likes of Assa Abloy and Interpump are likely to have been impacted by delayed capex spend.

Those same drivers are also likely to be behind the total elimination of the industrial services sector from our selection. We saw seven contributions from the engineering and construction industries last year, but zero this year.

The number of Oscars coming from the real estate development and REITS industries has plunged from 58 last year to just one. The strength of investment banks and brokers has partly offset this though, with seven Oscars this year.

These likely benefitted from the rise in the number of debt and equity issues, as the wider global economy continues to grapple with Covid-19. The relative weighting of savings banks has also noticeably increased.

Within consumer durables, we detect a clear auto theme, with the number of vehicle manufacturers qualifying for an Oscar stepping up sharply year-on-year (from one to four), which includes Volkswagen and Porsche. Tyre supplier Michelin also makes an appearance.

A stay-at-home theme also seems relevant, with the addition of Howdens Joinery, De'Longhi and SEB, which hints at increased interest in kitchen and home refurbishment.

Recreational products, such as bicycle manufacturer Accell Group and figurine company Games Workshop, also speak to the Covid-19 lifestyle of at-home entertainment and exercise.

Jonathan Fyfe is ‎senior equity analyst at Mirabaud Securities