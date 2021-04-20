Far from an empty phrase: How the pandemic inspired 'build back better' projects to come to life

It is now more than a year since governments around the world were first forced to shut down large swathes of their economies to stem the Covid-19 pandemic.

But while markets have largely recovered from the crisis, the global economy is still operating a long way from anything that could be considered normal.

When looking to the future, many organisations have adopted the motto of 'building back better'. This deceptively simple phrase actually packs quite a punch.

It implies working to reverse the enormous negative health and income consequences of the crisis, especially for the most vulnerable people in our societies.

It implies developing new models of governance that leave economies, businesses and jobs less vulnerable to crises in the first place, but also better placed to recover when adverse shocks do come along.

And critically, it implies rebuilding economies in such a way as to render them more sustainable so that our planet's biodiversity is preserved and liveable for future generations.

In short, 'building back better' is the embodiment of ESG integration into all levels of government, commercial and individual decision making.

Indeed, one of the most important lessons from the Covid-19 crisis is that the countries and firms that were best prepared for the crisis - those for whom ESG was already full integrated into their operating models - have generally fared much better than their peers.

For example, countries - mostly in the APAC region - that immediately recognised the dangers of the pandemic, and rapidly rolled out mass testing, contact tracing and isolation regimes, have suffered far fewer cases and fatalities than those that delayed action or treated it like a bad flu season.

Similarly, companies with strong human resource practices, that have kept their employees safe and made it possible for them to manage the psychological and familial challenges of the crisis, are emerging in the strongest shape to benefit from the recovery.

This lesson will also be true for climate change over the coming decades. Covid-19 was not an 'E' crisis in the sense it pushed up carbon emissions relative to their pre-pandemic levels. In fact, global emissions still remain well below where they stood at the end of 2019.

However, the urgency of addressing climate change has not abated and the crisis has revealed what can happen when steps are not taken to mitigate systemic risks that are of high likelihood but difficult to time.

The upshot is that the countries and firms that are the first movers in investing for the zero carbon energy transition will prosper the most from it.

And the countries that invest the most in adapting to the physical changes to the climate already being wrought, will be best able to manage the financial fallout.