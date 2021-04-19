The mother of all bubbles: How lack of value, risk and growth alignment created the biggest risk yet

We are all very much aware of the significant growth behind passive and ETF investing. Unjustifiably high fees and ease of access has driven trillions into passive index tracking funds over the last decade – perhaps justifiably so.

For years 'active managers' have over-charged clients for sub-par, over-diversified, closet-tracking investment strategies which resulted in a general scepticism about the benefits of active management.

While poor manager selection and bad execution have further compounded problems, perhaps the biggest offender has been academia and specialists, and their lack of alignment.

Too many theories, too many relativity?

In 1952, the introduction of Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT) formalised the benefits of diversification and validated a backward-looking measure - volatility or standard deviation - as an accurate measure of risk. Find two assets whose prices have behaved differently in recent history, put them together and voila - you have just reduced the risk.

In 1958, James Tobin added the risk-free rate to MPT and introduced the Capital Markets Line along with the concept of leverage. Extrapolate these theories and we can reduce risk by adding more and more assets, and then increase returns by levering up any efficient portfolio.

In the 1960s, the efficient market hypothesis gained prominence, in part because of the emergence of computers. While the work of Daniel Khanemann and others on behavioural finance have perhaps shown that markets are anything but efficient, a different human behaviour managed to trump all others: laziness.

Rather than doing better research and fundamental analysis in order to understand the value of an asset, many investors and portfolio managers have taken to these theories of volatility as a measure of risk and diversification as a tool to mitigate it.

The consequences have played out since, as over-diversification and 'relative' risk management, which have led to sub-par returns. On average, only 43% of fund managers have managed to outperform the S&P 500 over the past 50 years.

Gatekeepers, fund selectors and asset allocators have been allowed to pass on a significant amount of investment risk. "No one has ever been fired for selecting BlackRock", while a manager underperforming for two or three years in a row will probably not survive their next review.

As a result, these gatekeepers have been able to lower the cost and 'relative' risk for the owners of capital, by embracing indexation.

At the same time, they have been able to reduce career risk in a cosy, probably overpaid, job.

A paper in the Financial Analyst Journal a few years back identified the factors behind active management which are material to returns. The evidence from this academic white paper showed that investors are significantly more likely to outperform if:

• They take a high conviction, concentrated, benchmark agnostic approach, and

• They have a long holding period and low turnover.

It is not unrealistic to assume, based on the evidence, that the average manager follows neither a high conviction nor a long-term investment approach.

This leads to two rational conclusions:

• Volatility alone is not a suitable measure of risk, and

• It is not a question of 'value' or 'growth', but rather about conviction and duration.