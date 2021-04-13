Plugging the leaks: Can funds improve investor outcomes by rethinking administration costs?

Funds are caught in a cost paradigm. Usually, as an industry grows, economies of scale dictate that the unit cost comes down, but as global fund assets have steadily grown, the cost of fund servicing is not coming down as naturally as you would expect.

Adding a dollar of fund administration revenue tends to add about a dollar - or often even more - of cost, meaning administration costs are growing in parallel with revenue.

Those cost reductions that have occurred have largely been demanded by funds, rather than by suppliers as we have seen, for example, in the cloud industry.

These costs are eating into everyone's pension pots, but the fund industry has a prime opportunity to upgrade operational mechanisms and deliver better returns for investors.

Previously, fund administration would typically be bundled up with other services, relying on custody and more lucrative niches like FX, cash balances, securities lending, and collateral management to subsidise the function.

But as funds become more discerning, those services are coming under scrutiny themselves and institutions are losing tolerance for 'carrying' fund administration. In this investment landscape, no longer can the fund industry accept these costs as a given.

Spark a little change

The time is right to put fund administration under the microscope and initiate a positive change. Operational processes have indeed come under increasing scrutiny in recent years, with resilience at all levels - whether it is technology, operational, or systemic - high on the agenda.

But the dislocation that has characterised recent months has sparked a mindset where businesses are more accustomed to new processes and are therefore open to ideas.

Operational teams have been at the heart of successful adaptation, and many have had to break their own internal rules for critical functions over the course of the pandemic.

For instance, during the extreme volatility and volumes of spring 2020, we have heard of teams having to circumvent internal NAV and fair value processes to deliver something workable and continue operations.

As such, there is a growing recognition that old structures are not always fit for the future.

Some national financial authorities have been proactive in incentivising a solution to rising costs. In Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission has exerted pressure on funds to improve efficiency.

And it is clear to see why: research into superannuation funds from the country's Productivity Commission found that retail funds charge about 0.5% in administration fees, which it estimates shrinks a retirement savings by 12% over a lifetime.

Recognising a similar problem, the authorities in India have put a cap on costs funds can charge the end investor, but still cannot get costs under control.