Avoided emissions: A compass to a net zero world gains momentum

While making our societies compatible with a net zero world is gradually becoming of public concern, an increasing number of companies and investors are upgrading their action on climate.

This mobilisation requires a growing focus on accurately measuring greenhouse gas emissions. But there is still much debate around how to implement relevant carbon accounting.

On the positive side, some topics are becoming more and more consensual. For instance, a growing number of economic players are now seeking to go beyond a simple measure of direct emissions, 'scopes 1 and 2' in technical carbon accounting words.

Companies, rating agencies and investors are increasingly developing so-called life-cycle approaches (LCA), accounting for emissions from the extraction of raw materials through to the end of product life, 'scope 3'.

However, even with an LCA approach, carbon accounting tends to address the issue primarily from a risk management perspective. This risk approach is important, if not essential.

Going beyond cutting emissions

Climate change is a new type of risk that is still insufficiently taken into account. But all the major international organisations studying climate confirm that if we want to effectively mitigate climate change, reducing emissions from the most polluting companies is not sufficient.

We also need to encourage and finance a new economy that would not rely on depleting earth resources. Today, we need massive investments in solutions such as renewable energy, electric mobility, energy efficiency and sustainable agriculture to achieve a sustainable future for our planet.

Furthermore, from a financial point of view, positioning on these technologies might be a source of significant investment opportunities.

If investors overlook the positive impacts in a climate assessment, it can create an incomplete picture of the links between climate and financial performance.

Consequently, the concept of 'avoided emissions', quantifying the benefit of such solutions, is gaining momentum. We should welcome this move.

Without such assessment, carbon accounting might evaluate low stake companies, with limited emissions but no involvement in green solutions, in the same way as companies offering green technologies.

Does it make sense that a cosmetics manufacturer appears more climate-virtuous than a solar panel manufacturer? This would be a direct consequence if avoided emissions are overlooked.

The debate may seem technical but it has a significant impact on the financing of the climate transition, as an increasing number of financial products rely on incomplete carbon data.

For example, the share of green investments in so-called low-carbon indices remains often far below investment targets in key climate transition sectors.

Yes, calculating avoided emissions can lead to several difficulties. Since avoided emissions are virtual by nature, it is crucial to define a reference situation which is necessarily subjective.

Green revenues, which are generally the primary source of information, are still poorly tracked by companies and often require estimates. Quantifying the carbon benefits of each green technology is still subject to significant uncertainties.