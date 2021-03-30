M&A SOS: Can active fund managers buy their way back to absolute return glory?

With central banks showing little appetite to shift away from ultra-low rates and continuous quantitative easing (QE), asset managers have been on the acquisition hunt to beef up revenues to appease disgruntled investors.

From Morgan Stanley's acquisition of ESG friendly Eaton Vance to Franklin Templeton's purchase of Legg Mason and Ares Management's proposed takeover of AMP, this flurry of deal-making begs the question: does boosting revenues through M&A really address the longstanding challenge of delivering absolute returns for investors?

Let's face it, the current investment environment is testing even the best and the brightest active asset managers' ability to beat the markets.

According to the latest bi-annual report on fund manager performance from S&P Global, the average active manager underperformed the benchmark index.

Sure, individual active managers can prove how they are "beating their peers", but investors are only going to accept them failing to beat benchmarks for so long.

If this was not bad enough, the unveiling of numerous successful vaccines is only going to increase investor inflows in index trackers, with record inflows of £2.1bn into index-tracking equity funds in mid-2020 alone.

With the active investment landscape looking so gloomy in terms of fee pressures and growing costs, it is easy to see why asset managers flex their financial acquisition muscles to balloon their book of business in a fragmented asset management industry.

However, one must wonder whether there are other solutions to the long-term return predicament beyond the acquisition steroid injections.

Whatever happened to the age-old principle of generating new investment ideas founded on a rock-solid assessment of fundamentals?

With the imminent vaccine providing much needed light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, it is safe to assume for every company with weaker balance sheets, and there will be another company set to flourish. Who is to say that there will not be a number of firms, either overvalued or undervalued before the health crisis, now ripe for picking.

At the larger end of the UK market, there are many interesting anomalies with companies that would be far more valuable in normal circumstances.

For example, there is potential in recovery stocks and out of favour sectors, including companies that offer some protection in a period of economic uncertainty and can be first to recover in a bear market.

Ultimately, much of the success of this recent asset manager acquisition spending spree will depend on shareholders' attitudes.

Will they be willing to accept asset managers simply buying up a business to keep profits up? Also, for how much longer will they be willing to tolerate lower margins in return for higher dividends and share buybacks?

Only time will tell if undertaking M&A activity is the answer investors are looking for.

Despite the small costs of passive investments, coming out of Covid-19, there will be opportunities that experienced and skillful active managers can seek out.

But this can happen only by focusing on transforming their newly acquired fund as building blocks via digital adoption, charging investors for their asset allocation expertise, risk management consulting, and other cross-asset investment services.

The key to success is ensuring that any new investment products, leveraging insights from datasets and asset classes are efficiently automated and seamlessly integrated in their worklows post any acquisition.

If there was ever a moment for active managers to restate their worth and the value they can bring to investors, it is now.

Varghese Thomas is president and COO of TradingScreen