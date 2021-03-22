Digital enablers - where Europe holds its own against the US in technology

Digital technology has been one of the main drivers of returns for investors for the past ten years, but to many it will seem this is an area where Europe cannot hope to compete with America's FAANGs.

Yet there are areas where European tech names more than hold their own, particularly those who are digital enablers.

What's more, there are some positive trends reinforcing European companies in this area. Investors looking for digital technology growth stocks should not dismiss Europe that easily.

Indeed, the continent has actually had more tech IPOs than the US in the past five years, albeit with a much smaller average deal size. Venture capitalist investment in technology in Europe has doubled over the past three years and although still smaller than the US, it is growing at a faster pace.

Despite the fact that Europe is not the leading force in R&D investments in tech (just think that seven US technology companies spend as much on R&D as the UK, France and Spain combined and Amazon alone is spending more than Italy), help is coming from above.

The European Commission has made digitalisation a priority and launched Horizon Europe, the EU's €100bn R&D programme.

All of this, coupled with the fact that European technology companies have particular strengths as key enablers of digitalisation, means that Europe plays host to a number of vital industry leaders in areas like the chip industry, cashless and electronic payments and software solutions. The list of digital enablers in Europe is long.

The market for IT service companies is competitive but there are still strong options for growth-focused investors, especially in companies that focus on providing enterprise rather than consumer solutions, which is a clear differentiating factor for tech in Europe versus the US.

In this space, the governmental sector is one of the least digitally advanced sectors around the globe, presenting ample growth opportunities.

Two companies I believe should be benefitting from this trend in Europe are Danish Netcompany, one of the European digital leaders in the sector with its Gov-Tech platform, and British Softcat, which is expanding its customer base thanks to increasing IT security requirements and cloud applications needs.

Dutch company ASML, the world's major supplier of lithography systems to the semiconductor industry, and Worldline, the French payments giant, are in my view also very good examples.

In these two cases, size matters. Particularly for Worldline, considering that payments is a scale business and as such the company has recent embarked on an acquisition spree in line with its global ambitions.

ASML has benefitted from the consolidation of the lithography system industry and is now the only company investing in the latest extreme ultra violet (EUV) technology, giving it effective monopoly status and very strong pricing power.