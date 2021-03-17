What is the 'new normal'? Firms that embrace evolution will fare better than those that sit still

With children back at school we are hopefully a step closer to how things were before Covid-19. But it will, of course, be different.

The pandemic has accelerated existing structural shifts that were already occurring. From an asset and wealth management perspective, coronavirus has provided further impetus to themes which were already embedding themselves.

Over the past few years, the onus has increasingly been on individuals to take responsibility for their financial future, in many cases aided by trusted advisers. The crisis has further prompted people to take more of an interest in their pension planning.

According to the Financial Times, in America trading of US equities by retail investors currently accounts for as much as mutual funds and hedge funds combined.

It is questionable whether this trend will continue as lockdown restrictions are lifted, but importantly people will remain more focused on their investments than before.

This will not be limited to only financial returns. It will also encompass ESG considerations and value for money. The latter may support the existing appetite for passive investment products.

But interest in active strategies - public and private market ones - will remain strong as they can offer diversification and potentially higher returns.

Asset and wealth managers need to welcome these changes and adapt their business models to meet customer and client needs.

If they do not, they risk being disrupted by existing, more agile players or new entrants.

For many years, the industry has fallen behind many others in its adoption and rollout of technology. But to meet adviser and consumer demands, over the next few years we will see rapid digitalisation, particularly in consumer facing segments.

This is why I recently joined the board of AssetCo. It is a listed company that can take advantage of these changing dynamics, be a platform for strategic investments across the sector and bring active management to such opportunities.

I am confident firms across the industry will also step up to the plate to capitalise on the themes I have described. Those who do not will be left behind and will eventually wither.

I would not classify all this as the "new normal", but rather evolution which should be embraced.

Martin Gilbert is co-founder and former CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management