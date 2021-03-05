The REIT place at the right time: Providing sustainable long-term income through social housing

More than a year on from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, amid all the turmoil it has caused, some important trends can be detected in the investment space

Firstly, the pandemic has reminded us that purpose and profit can be mutually reinforcing, rather than mutually exclusive. This has contributed to a sharp uptick in demand for investments that marry positive returns with equally positive social impact.

Secondly, the pandemic has emphasised the attractiveness of resilient income-streams that can still perform during economic downturns.

Sustainable investing breaks into the mainstream

For a number of years, there has been growing recognition that companies should be accountable to society and not just shareholders. Even before the pandemic, back in 2019, the CEOs of nearly 200 major US companies released a historic statement aiming to redefine the very purpose of a corporation.

In their view, a corporation should invest in employees, deliver value to customers and support communities.

The suffering engendered by the pandemic has only reinforced this view, forcing governments, institutions and industry to reflect on their priorities and embrace, more urgently than before, solutions that achieve a "better and more sustainable future for all" - as outlined by the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This trend is linked to the rapid emergence of ESG investing. In 2020, private and institutional investors invested record amounts into sustainable investment funds, favouring investments that align with their beliefs and values.

ESG ETFs nearly tripled their assets last year and continued their growth in January 2021, adding another $20bn to reach a new high of $194bn in assets under management.

Research from CoreData found that three-quarters of UK investors expect that all fund managers will integrate ESG factors within their strategies in the next five years.

The interest in ESG investing may not be entirely altruistic, however. Research from Morningstar examined 745 European ESG funds and showed that the majority outperformed non-ESG funds over one, three, five- and 10-year periods.

The report showed a clear link between sustainable practice, survivorship rates and positive long-term performance.

Most recently, a meta-analysis by the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business examined the relationship between ESG and financial performance in more than 1,000 research papers from 2015-2020, concluding among other things that ESG investing provides downside protection - especially during social or economic crises - and improved financial performance due to ESG becomes more noticeable over the long term.

How can we explain this outperformance? Investing in services and solutions that benefit society (and which society cannot live without) means those services are likely to be in demand for the long-term, irrespective of the state of the economy.

If you invest in a hospital in a region without sufficient medical services, for example, that social need is unlikely to diminish over time nor track the performance of the local economy. This focus on long-term, macro trends in society has been particularly relevant in the context of Covid-19.

Companies and investors that focus on their societal and environmental impact are also usually more selective and alert to the needs of their supply chains, partners and counterparties, which can help manage risks and unlock value.