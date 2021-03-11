Changes to takeovers and a more restrictive approach to foreign direct investment: What's the impact on UK businesses?

From the second half of 2021, there will be substantial changes to UK public company takeover practice and procedures. These will create a more uniform framework within the UK regime that is less EU-centric in its treatment of regulatory authorisations and clearances.

They will also create a more transparent timetable within which to manage takeovers and mergers than that currently set out in the UK Takeover Code.

The changes are designed to simplify the timetable and enable official authorisations and regulatory clearances to be managed within a more transparent timescale.

However, although some of the proposed changes will make some corporate transactions easier, the uncertainties associated with the impact and the tactical deployment of some of the facets of the new regime could make the outcome of other transactions more difficult to predict.

In tandem with the changes to takeover timetables, the introduction of the UK's National Security and Investment (NS&I) Bill will create an additional set of conditions to be satisfied. Its introduction is already having an impact on deals with overseas bidders where precautionary pre-notifications are being made.

Changes to the Takeover Code

The current Takeover Code creates a relatively flexible takeover regime that can be tailored to the needs of a transaction on consultation with the Takeover Panel.

Although it provided special treatment to UK and EU merger control regimes, the Takeover Code is less helpful for overseas transactions with variable regulatory timetables.

Consequently, the revisions to the Takeover Code aim to improve this, accommodating official authorisation and regulatory clearance requirements into a simplified timetable for contractual offers, enabling them to be suspended to allow for clearance conditions to be satisfied.

Should an official authorisation or regulatory filing be required for a transaction under the new regime, the takeover timetable will be suspended at Day 37, and then once a clearance has been received (or the relevant condition waived), the timetable will restart at Day 32.

If the parties do not agree to a suspension, the Takeover Panel will determine whether the official authorisation or regulatory filing is material in the context of the offer and then allow, or reject, the suspension.

This will enable certainty of timetable alignment at the outset of every transaction, and therefore less chance a deal could fall through.

An offer must be open for acceptance until the later of Day 21 and the date on which the offer becomes or is declared unconditional or lapses.

Once an offer becomes or is declared unconditional, it must remain open for no less than 14 days. Shareholders accepting the offer will now have withdrawal rights from the date of announcement.

There is also to be one single date for the satisfaction of all conditions for a takeover, specified by the bidder. Unless the Panel has consented otherwise, all offer conditions must either be satisfied, or waived, or the offer must lapse by midnight on Day 60.

The bidder may, by making an 'acceleration statement', bring forward the unconditional date. In this case, the bidder will be required to waive all of its regulatory conditions and the requirements which are normally imposed on Day 39 and Day 53 will not be applied.

A bidder can seek to invoke the acceptance condition (typically set at 50%) and lapse its offer by serving an 'acceptance condition invocation notice' although an offer must still be open to acceptances for a minimum of 21 days.