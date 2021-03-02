Hitting the stocks' tweet spots: Bitcoin/Tesla saga strengthens argument for active management within portfolios

Last month, click rates across financial news websites rocketed after the two biggest investment headlines of the year amalgamated.

Tesla founder Elon Musk revealed the firm had purchased $1.5bn of bitcoin and would begin to accept it as payment, leading to the cryptocurrency jumping by almost 50% against the dollar shortly after the news broke.

Bitcoin, and indeed Tesla, have both been hitting the headlines for their ever-increasing valuations, with the former breaking through the $40,000 and $50,000 marks in January and February this year respectively, while Tesla's share price rose by some 695% in 2020.

While both have maintained loyal investor fan bases over a number of years, a common criticism of bitcoin is that it is simply too volatile, and its value too baseless, to be considered as an asset class.

This view was arguably solidified after the currency tumbled by more than 20% during the first half of last week alone. A move not unexpected among those familiar with the cryptocurrency.

What this led to, however, was a sharp fall in Tesla's share price, with Musk adding fuel to the fire by tweeting that bitcoin "seems high", and subsequently robbing himself of the title of world's richest man as $15bn was wiped off of Tesla's share price.

Joshua Mahony, senior analyst at IG, said crypto enthusiasts and Tesla shareholders will hope the blunder "resolves in a similar manner" to Musk's May 2020 tweet where he stated that Tesla stock was "too high."

"The stock has climbed 300% in the nine months that have passed since," he said.

Tesla's share price tumble can be broken down into two parts. On the bitcoin front, it is not the only company getting involved, with the likes of Mastercard and BNY Mellon also lending their support to the cryptocurrency within the past fortnight alone, and thereby committing a proportion of their share price performance to how well the asset fares.

Simon Peters, cryptoasset analyst at eToro, believes this signifies "a real turning point" for bitcoin, with investor confidence "continuing to buoy the market".

"There are warning signs that there may be a market correction on the horizon, but in the meantime, there seems to be no stopping bitcoin's upwards trajectory," he said.

The second part of Tesla's share price fall relates to Musk's tweets, and how social media is having an ever-increasing impact on stockmarket performance.

As reported by CNBC last week, a study from Barclays has suggested that "social media memes can matter more for Tesla's share performance than actual financial metrics, fundamentals or (dare we say) valuation", with the firm suggesting there could be a correlation between Tesla's stock performance and the amount of online attention it receives.

We have also seen social media users purposefully manipulate the share prices of highly-shorted stocks over recent weeks.

Could technological advancements be chipping away at the correlation between share price moves and company fundamentals?

If so, it only strengthens the case for active management within portfolios.