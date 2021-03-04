Hope springs eternal: Covid recovery is fertile ground for developing sustainable debt market and sustainability-linked bonds

It does not take a rocket scientist, a credit strategist, a Reddit reader or a Robinhood investor to identify the key investment theme for this decade – sustainability. But unlike GameStop's social media-fuelled rally, the demand for sustainable investment is here to stay.

Investors from individuals to pension trustees and the largest of institutions are increasingly recognising the importance of sustainable investment.

Governments and regulatory authorities now recognise the power of capital as a tool to deliver sustainability targets across many critically important areas such as decarbonisation in line with the Paris Agreement (well below 2°C), fairer resource allocation and social equality, among many others.

Companies see the benefit as well through easier, or cheaper, access to capital which allows them to develop strategies to ensure the company will successfully transition with the global sustainable economy.

For asset managers, sustainability is no longer being viewed as a marketing device by cynical portfolio managers, but is an integral part of analysing risk and returns, as well as a focus of 'build forward better' investing post-Covid-19.

Sustainable debt market

The sustainable debt market has grown substantially in recent years with 2020 issuance more than double that of 2018, and set to increase further in 2021.

Green bond issuance continued to dominate in 2020 accounting for about 60% of issuance, mainly in the utility and financials space. Social bond issuance also increased by roughly 700% to around $148bn.

Sadly, this is a driven more by the Covid-19 crisis rather than an underlying commitment to inclusivity or to drive positive social change - a trend that will continue through 2021 with the EU expected to issue roughly €200bn linked to its various pandemic recovery programmes.

However, the sustainable debt market is still in its youth and while we are seeing increased consistency around the original, use-of-proceeds driven, green bond-type of frameworks (driven by International Capital Markets Association and emergent EC guidelines), there remains scope for further standardisation and innovation.

Most green frameworks are supported by independent second opinions and are subject to ongoing monitoring or validation; perhaps not unlike a rating agency assessment.

RLAM launches global sustainable credit fund

However, there is no relative ranking or assessment of frameworks, apart from those done in-house by some investors.

So while there is a clear 'greenium', there is no obvious differentiation in pricing across companies' frameworks.

A bond is either green or not and will likely then be a little bit more expensive than a comparable non-green bond from the same issuer.

We suspect, as the market matures, there may be more differentiation between green bonds, but it will need to be driven by robust analysis and challenge from investors rather than simply accepting green frameworks as offered - assuming use-of-proceeds green bonds remain the market 'norm'.

Despite the exponential scaling of the market to surpass the $1trn mark, green bonds have two significant limiting features.

Firstly, the proceeds are tied to a specific project which means the issuer must have sufficient qualifying capital projects to be able to issue a bond. With a euro benchmark size issue expected to be at least €500m, it is clear why utility companies have been active green bond issuers and why other smaller, less capital intensive players have not.

Secondly, while the project may be considered a suitable sustainable investment, the overarching strategy of the company may not.