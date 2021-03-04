Being on the right side of change: Building portfolios that create a greener, sustainable planet for all posterity

As investors, we love a really high-quality businesses. We believe that investing for the long term in such firms is one of the best ways to generate growth.

We are also conscious, however, that businesses do not operate in a vacuum and we accept that they will be buffeted by the forces that shape our world.

So, in addition to the traditional measures of quality, we also like firms to be positively aligned with the big structural forces. These are generally driven by gradual changes in society and one of the oldest, tracing its roots back over thousands of years, is mankind's tendency to innovate to solve problems.

While we have seen this trend play out in various guises over the years, we think that one area that is interesting at the moment, is how innovation is being brought to bear on the enormous challenges we face around climate and the environment.

We call this theme 'environmental solutions'.

Environmental solutions

Some areas of innovation receive a lot of media attention. After all who does not want to watch SpaceX trying to land a £40m explosive tube on a drone boat?

What receives less coverage are unglamorous innovations such as clever waste management solutions. While we face huge challenges in finding a sustainable way for nearly 8 billion humans to live on our planet, the underlying trend of innovation is hard at work on the problem.

Issues such as climate change have been building for many decades with CO 2 emissions picking up in earnest as the world rebuilt itself following the Second World War.

The consequences of environmental damage are now starting to play out and are set to be a feature of our lives for many decades.

While there are technological and cultural solutions to these challenges, there is no known silver bullet that would suddenly render the issue resolved.

Even a miracle breakthrough in a clean technology such as fusion power would not be an instant fix to the myriad environmental issues we face.

When you stop to consider these environmental challenges, you can see that this is a live issue for investors today.

For example, imagine a pair of regulated energy utilities. One that has invested heavily in renewables and one that is still reliant on coal. Clearly, one will have to make dramatic changes to its business over coming years while the other has those changes well underway.

If the price of those two businesses is the same today, which would you own? We think the choice is clear, but in many cases markets are not yet making this differentiation. That creates risks and opportunities.