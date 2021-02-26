Brighter days ahead: What three themes are giving the asset management sector a spring in its step?

Now it appears the worst of the pandemic's effects are behind us and one can start to look at the year ahead.

We have seen the potential beginnings of a dramatic reversal in fortunes of certain areas of the market, the significant impact of incoming European ESG regulation and the continued reductions in management fees, which are three main themes looking to shape 2021.

ESG disclosure regulations: What do investors need to know?

It seems reasonable to expect a strong economic rebound in the short-to-medium term given the positive news regarding the ambitious roll-out programme of vaccines, and with governments and central banks providing unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Markets bounce back

These factors should have a consequent positive effect on the earnings outlook for those most economically sensitive sectors of the market.

However, it also seems reasonable that the effects of the pandemic will be felt for a long time and will likely result in dramatic structural changes to the world economy, to asset markets and to certain styles of investing.

Last year finished as it started, with markets delivering another exciting period of dramatic returns in the final quarter to top off what has been a particularly volatile year.

Despite shorter-term economic weakness, investors looked through this current gloom with a positive eye on the impending roll out of various vaccines, the continued stimulus from cheap money, and the trade agreement between the UK and EU.

Risk assets performed strongly, with economically sensitive equities, and in particular, emerging market and UK equities performing best, with the latter being driven by renewed Brexit deal optimism.

Making the UK 'investable' again: Domestic equities now due a re-rating

It was industries and sectors most negatively impacted by the effects of the pandemic on the global economy that were the ones that rallied strongest during Q4.

Oil, financial services, basic materials and industrials - all sectors that have seen demand of earnings growth slump and subsequent share price falls - witnessed a strong rebound.

In contrast to the extraordinary outperformance of large-cap growth companies and sectors during the height of the pandemic, with technology being a key driver, it was the small capitalisation end of the market that benefitted most from this enthusiasm for post-pandemic recovery.

Similarly, value as an investment style outperformed strongly as investors focussed on areas of the market that had lagged and that may recover once the destructive effects of the pandemic recede.

The chart below shows this dramatic reversal in fortunes with large-cap growth being an unusual laggard in Q4 2020.

This could not come soon enough for many beleaguered value managers whose clients' patience has been sorely tested since arguably 2012.

Furthermore, we observed relentless negative flows from many value strategies, bruising even some of the most notable value managers.