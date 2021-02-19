Practice what you preach: Acting on ESG commitments vital to avoid nascent signs of greenwashing

Following the upheaval of 2020, it would be understandable to expect the asset management industry to experience something of a reset, with activities and priorities over the coming year being shaped by a new set of focuses defined by Covid-19.

However, this is not proving the case. Indeed, JPES Partners' seventh annual Asset Management Agenda report - which assesses the prominence of key industry themes in the media to identify those most likely to drive the asset management world over the coming year - shows that, if anything, events in 2020 have accelerated a number of longstanding themes, rather than bringing a slew of new (Covid-related) topics to the fore.

Perhaps inevitably, the most prominent of these originate from ESG considerations which, as a broad concept, have been a significant driver of asset management activity for over a decade.

Yet, even here, focuses are shifting and we see a much more granular emphasis on individual elements of ESG.

So pronounced is this shift that the term 'ESG' is beginning to lose resonance and may actually start to disappear from the asset management industry lexicon over time in favour of individual issues relating to climate change, 'low carbon' investing, stewardship and the transition to a greener economy.

Worker welfare

There are two additional themes however that have been accelerated in prominence as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and these will need to be at the front of asset managers' minds moving forwards.

First, the experiences over the past year have resulted in greater emphasis being placed on how businesses address important social issues.

Employee welfare, working conditions, furloughing and redundancy, how companies treat suppliers are all topics that have been thrown into sharper focus as a result of the pandemic, with underlying investors and society as a whole increasingly unwilling to accept 'bad behaviour'.

The response to controversies around working conditions at fashion brand Boohoo is a case in point.

From an investment perspective, this has some important implications, both for how asset managers deal with their own investments and how they run their own businesses.

Increasingly, asset managers are expected to exercise positive influence on the companies they invest in that will bring about improvements over time.

But in addition, asset managers must also be seen to be applying these criteria to their own businesses. The industry's customers want to see asset managers 'practice what they preach' and those that don't - or worse, lecture on sensitive issues such as climate change, remuneration or voting without applying these practices themselves - are likely to face very public scrutiny.

Greenwashing concerns

The other area likely to prove of particular importance in 2021 is greenwashing. Pretty much everyone seems to be pushing the 'green' agenda these days.

Recent data from Morningstar showed assets in sustainable funds increased by 50% during 2020, reaching $1.7trn, and our own study of asset managers' marketing and communications plans found that 78% of those surveyed planned to launch dedicated new ESG solutions within the next year.

PwC has gone as far as to predict that assets in sustainable investment products will reach €7.6trn over the next five years in Europe alone, outnumbering those of conventional funds.

However, this proliferation of products comes with a sizeable note of caution. Do they actually do what they say they do, or are such products more the result of expedient 'labelling' to support sales and marketing efforts?

This is an ongoing concern within the investment industry, not least as the actions (through voting and engagement) of some major asset managers have failed to match their public commitments to address issues such as climate change.