Should investors and markets stop talking bull? Why the Great Rotation is like the Great British summer

As we approach the start of spring, what has happened to the Great Rotation that was forecast to happen this year from growth to value? It does not appear to have gained much traction and could even be argued to have slipped back somewhat.

According to the ASR Asset Allocation Survey for November/December 2020: "Only 9% expect growth to outperform value over the next 12 months." The first few weeks of 2021 must be making the 91% a little edgy.

Of course, it's early days yet, but it got me thinking that the Great Rotation is a bit like the Great British Summer. You talk about it a lot, spend months anticipating it, celebrate it when it arrives, but always look back on it somewhat disappointed that it is over so soon (if indeed, it arrived at all).

This is all in the knowledge that, in this country, it will only ever be a short-term event in any case.

Which is the point about value investing. It's only ever going to be a short-term strategy - or at least it will be for as long as ultra-low interest rates and inflation continues.

I'm sure that value investors will disagree as they are often heard to say that they are long-term investors who are waiting for the appropriate entry point at which to buy a particular idea.

Yet what if their long-term horizon does not exist any more? They will only ever be successful in short bursts.

Perhaps it is time to ditch the terms 'value' and 'growth' and replace them with 'short term' and 'long term'. Many value investors would be horrified to be labelled short term investors as it is the very opposite to what they have learned is right, but maybe change has crept up on them without them seeing it.

There would be very few, I'm sure, who would deny climate change is happening in the world in which we live. But they may be in denial of the climate change that is happening in the investment world that they inhabit?

Surely it is undeniable that the themes that paint the picture for us in the long term today are completely different to the themes that existed not that long ago.

And is investment not about investing for the future, not the past?

How do you value the future?

This is the crux of the whole argument. Using all known valuation measures, most sectors that are in any way connected with "the future" are over-valued - sometimes eye-wateringly so.

These sectors include ones that we hold in our fund such as cyber security, cloud computing, internet and e-commerce in emerging and developed markets, educational technology, clean energy, electric vehicles and so on.

2020: The year everything changed - and yet nothing changed

This is why TINA ('there is no alternative') holds sway. The alternatives are not really long-term attractions. The pace of change is happening fast too. The themes may be the same, but the actors change within them.

Take Blockbuster. One would quite legitimately have argued in the 80s and 90s that Blockbuster video was the future. More and more people would watch films from the comfort of their own homes in the years to come rather than going to the cinema. That forecast was correct, but not for Blockbuster.

Take Kodak. One would quite legitimately have predicted in the 80s and 90s that Kodak was the future. Plenty more pictures would be taken in the years to come and the camera would be a fundamental piece of kit to enable the approaching abundance of "snapping" to come. That forecast was correct, but not for Kodak.