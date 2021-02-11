A case of bovine intervention: How to guard investors' money without scaring off the herd

Have you ever found yourself standing in a field surrounded by cows? I learned that it is a situation made more stressful when accompanied by two children and a partner who do not share your philosophy of bovine encounters.

Just as my wife started reading our last rites, an apparition appeared - in the form of a jovial dairy farmer.

He explained that the cows were curious, that we should stand our ground and that as they drew closer, one of them would scare the herd into submission.

Sure enough, one twitched and they all beat a hasty retreat.

This experience stuck with me as a lesson in the behaviour of crowds. The ebullient young cows egged each other on, until for no good reason they all decided to leg it.

The current euphoria in financial markets looks increasingly driven by animal spirits. The commitment of central banks to support markets seems to have removed all fear of losing money and 'get rich quick' stories are being transmitted through social media, drawing in newcomers who want a share of the action.

As a value investor, I am sceptical of "this time it's different" narratives. We are living through an era of extreme change, but history suggests that this is no reason for complacency.

It seems that financial markets are being increasingly dominated by price insensitive buyers. This label applies equally to the passive index investor who implicitly accepts current prices as the best guide to true value, the speculator who hopes to flip their purchase to a "greater fool" and the optimist who believes a company is so destined for success that there is no price at which it is too expensive.

Investing based on the perceived value of what you are buying requires analysis that links financial markets to the real economy. It is time consuming and offers few high-octane thrills.

The growth in passive investment products is a good thing - but rests on the premise that everyone else is doing their homework to tether prices to a pragmatic view of what the future holds.

In a world where prices are set on a whim it makes less sense, especially given the increased concentration of many indices into a narrow group of companies.

It is concerning that capital markets are increasingly detached from the economic activity that underpins them. Being a business owner and getting to share in its profits is a good way to build wealth and the stockmarket provides a convenient mechanism to democratise access to this.

However, a speculative bubble will risk perpetuating the view that markets are a form of legalised gambling set up to serve the interests of those who work in them.