Investing in the Age of Asia and beyond: Three key hedge fund strategies for 2021

There are three alternative investment strategies that not only stood out last year but also promise significant opportunity going forward.

These were not 'flashes in the pan'. Rather, they stand to benefit from very strong secular trends that have 'legs'.

The strategies are Asia (especially China and India), healthcare, and concentrated 'best ideas' stock picking by leading long/short equity managers.

Looking back on 2020, we witnessed a historic year of extraordinary social and economic developments stemming from the coronavirus, including a breathtakingly sudden plunge in equity and credit markets followed by a historically quick rebound.

While many investors were dazzled by the performance of leading growth stocks such as Facebook, Amazon and Tesla, 2020 was also a year of remarkable outperformance by long/short equity hedge funds that were positioned to capitalize on trends and dislocations.

This is especially striking given that many investors had become disenchanted with hedge funds during the late stage of the bull market preceding 2020.

Asia

Regarding Asia, last year the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index was up 28% in US dollar terms. This was a very good year for the region's markets, but Optima is taking the long view.

Our strong conviction is that we are entering the 'Age of Asia'. In particular, China and India stand out as the most significant and fast-growing emerging markets not only in the region but the world.

In my view, key segments of the economies of these countries, especially tech and retail, are undergoing rapid transformation. In order to play the opportunity, we rely on a manager with long experience in the region and a deep understanding of the secular growth trends.

We believe this is an ideal way to participate in the Age of Asia, because there will be winners and losers along the way, a long/short approach to equities has the potential to add value and take advantage of short-term volatility.

Healthcare

Regarding healthcare, the S&P 500 Health Care Index was up 13.5% and the NASDAQ Biotech Index was up 26% in 2020. Such one-year returns are impressive, but again, I take the long view.

The investment opportunities in healthcare and biotechnology are especially exciting due to long-term growth trends which are less sensitive to general economic conditions.

In particular, the sector is being driven by new drug discoveries and treatments, not only for COVID-19 but in other areas such as gene therapy, immuno-oncology, and orphan drugs.

Aside from being a large and dynamic segment of developed economies the healthcare sector is an important area of growth in emerging markets, where the demand for services and treatments is expanding rapidly.