No time to waste: Let's finalise the EU taxonomy while keeping its ambition intact

The EU taxonomy is undoubtedly one of the most important and ambitious pieces of the EU action plan on sustainable finance. It is the one that has been emulated across different countries outside the EU.

Yet, the EU struggles to finalise it, and the Delegated Act under the Taxonomy Regulation for climate change mitigation and adaptation objectives that should have been adopted in December has been postponed.

Primarily this is because of the high number of responses received to the consultation, and also because additional debates such as the one on gas found no consensus between EU regulators. The EU Commission is expected to make a new proposal by the end of January.

There is no doubt that the level of ambition of the EU taxonomy is extremely high. In our estimation, less than 3% of major market indices would qualify as - potentially - taxonomy compliant.

This is to be expected given that the EU taxonomy aims at setting the bar for companies to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Given that the taxonomy translates the Paris agreement objectives in real assets, it is no surprise that this will be demanding.

Is this a reason to water down the content of the EU taxonomy, to make it more achievable? No, since this would also mean negotiating the level of climate ambition that the EU wants to achieve - the Paris Agreement.

And, no, again because this would be a complete misunderstanding of what the taxonomy is meant to be - a reference framework in the medium-term to achieve carbon neutrality in the EU by substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions while preserving carbon sinks (which is the objective of the "do no significant harm" principle).

The EU taxonomy has been created to serve as a reference - or as Nathan Fabian, chair of the Platform on Sustainable Finance puts it, as "a climate mitigation benchmark that is transparent and evidence-based".

Investors, businesses and EU member states need it to be just this, with its level of ambition intact, and based on science and paving the way to implement the Paris Agreement.

The proposal of the EU Commission in November was designed with this objective. It is essential that we should not deviate from this approach.

What is needed though, is more work on the transition routes to develop more assets that are taxonomy-eligible, while preserving the carbon neutrality objective.

These transition pathways should be defined rigorously, at sector-level, with concrete steps and deadlines. It should open the gates for immediate support from parts of the EU, including in securing access to EU financing in the framework of the recovery plans, where appropriate, and where verifiable and timely commitments are taken by corporates and investors.