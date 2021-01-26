Taking a shot at recovery: Why 2021 will be the year of the vaccine and not the virus

Over the past 12 months, the US has faced its fair share of uncertainty, juggling the impact of Covid-19, with its social and economic impacts, alongside a contentious presidential election race.

Yet as active managers, our role is to find US gems which should withstand any market condition, regardless of short-term noise.

When looking at the market thematically, Covid-19 has accelerated existing trends facing US businesses, such the evolution of technology and consumption patterns.

However, as we move towards recovery, we have seen biggest valuation shift from growth to value stocks in US history, which demonstrates the overall optimism in the market.

While in the short term, US companies are still battling the virus, sentiment is strong, and we have positive expectations for US equities for the year ahead.

As stockpickers, we continue to focus on individual quality companies that we think should weather any immediate uncertainty.

That means looking beyond market noise and having conviction in companies with good management who are committed to strengthening their balance sheets, while also finding opportunities that are out of favour in the current climate.

Overall, we believe 2021 should be considered the year of the vaccine, not the virus, and the year of recovery, not recession.

Next-generation technology

Next-generation technology was one of the biggest stories in the US market for 2020, and we see this continuing into 2021.

One example of this is technology firm Qualcomm, which specialises in intellectual property, semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology.

Not only are Qualcomm's fundamentals strong, but we also see a promising outlook for long-term growth as we move towards 5G infrastructure globally.

The semiconductor company is often overlooked due to its historical dependence on handset growth. However, the initial deployment of 5G networks has started to show through in Qualcomm's results and the best could be yet to come from the world's largest mobile chipmaker.

Digital commerce continues to grow across the US. The percent of total online retail sales in the country has expanded from just 1% in 2000 to 11% in 2019, and has outpaced general retail sales by roughly 15% over the past five years. The pandemic has accelerated this further.

When looking at the US, investors should continue focusing on the long term and avoid becoming distracted by short-term noise.

In our view, rallying sectors such as technology still have got room to run, but it pays to be selective and do your homework.

Furthermore, we cannot fully anticipate the long-term impact of the pandemic on the US economy, and so we remain focused on individual quality companies we think can best weather the ongoing market noise.

Timothy Parton is portfolio manager of JPMorgan American Investment Trust