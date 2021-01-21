The changing face of impact investing: Greater awareness of social issues and the road to a defined ESG strategy

The environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues facing the world today are no doubt on the rise. This goes hand-in-hand with the rising popularity of impact investing.

According to the latest annual survey from the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), the market was worth $715bn at the end of 2019.

Not long ago, we could have called it a fledgling discipline. Today, impact investing has moved firmly into the mainstream.

More and more investors want to address issues such as the global pandemic, the effects of climate change and rising inequalities as they become increasingly sophisticated in understanding them. And, importantly, they want to do so while earning a positive return.

Impact investors want to invest today to change tomorrow, but they also understand that respecting people and our planet is a valuable business strategy.

Many see the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) as the most useful guide available for determining impact investment policy.

The UN set the 17 SDGs nearly five years ago, with the aim of guiding global policy and funding over 15 years.

To meet the growing demand of the environmental and socially-conscious investor needs of today, the industry has reacted with a plethora of products.

For example, there are approaches that aim to address a single SDG, while others try to meet more than one.

However, the abundance of options adds a layer of complexity as investors seek to understand how best to measure the performance of their investment decisions.

Although the market has grown considerably in recent years, the track records of many of the products available are relatively short, and therefore performance records can be a useful indication in measuring financial metrics.

But a burning question of impact investing is how we measure against the non-financial targets? The tangible evidence that suggests our investment decisions are making a difference to the world.

There are currently no standardised measures by which to gauge how or if a particular investment product is meeting its goals. This is a developing area that generates much debate.

What we do know is that a clearly defined impact objective, investment framework and analysis process, as well as clear measurement targets, are essential in making an impact investing strategy successful.

Once the impacts have been measured, there still begs the question of how to convey the information to investors in a useful and meaningful way.

Reporting across the industry is not yet standardised. But nevertheless, it is extremely important that investors see a regular, detailed and transparent account of the impact of their investment.

Alex Hoctor-Duncan is global head of Aberdeen Standard Investments