Taking a bite out of the FAANGs: Look to Japan for challengers to Silicon Valley

Over the past decade one of the most profitable investment themes has been digitisation. This trend encompasses almost all industries and sectors, and involves moving the business or products into a digital capacity.

This shift has been accelerated in 2020, with Covid-19 condensing years of technological adoption into months. For example, business and schools had to move operations online, while cash was abandoned and working from home became the norm.

Although the distribution of vaccines has begun the adoption of these technologies is likely to continue, making the old practice obsolete.

The tech giants in the US, namely the FAANG stocks, have been key beneficiaries of this shift, with investors piling into the stocks. Their share prices and valuations have subsequently rocketed.

However, while these companies may continue to perform strongly, many believe - some of our analysts among them - that the levels of growth are unlikely to be sustainable.

As such, we have been looking at an alternative region, Japan, for potential high levels of growth, particularly through technological advancements.

Udon know what you're missing…

Japan has been a leader in terms of technological advancement, although it has received much less attention in comparison to the US, for example.

In particular, fund managers have been identifying a number of exciting stock opportunities in smaller companies that are at the core of the economy - including a number of 'disruptor' businesses.

Over the past ten years, to the end of December 2020, the MSCI Japan Smaller Companies sector has delivered annualised gross returns of 8.4%, marginally behind that of the MSCI World which has delivered returns of 10.1%.

However, the average P/E of a company in the MSCI World currently sits at more than 60x, almost triple that of Japanese smaller companies. This means there could be plenty of growth potential for Japanese smaller companies, relative to global peers.

Top fund picks

Furthermore, Japanese smaller companies are thinly researched in comparison to other areas. According to Brian Dennehy, from research firm FundExpert, of the 1,900 listed smaller firms in Japan, 75% are covered by only one analyst or not covered at all. In comparison, 70% of US smaller companies are covered by at least three analysts.

One trust looking to take advantage of this is JP Morgan Japan Smaller Companies Growth and Income (JSGI). JSGI looks to deliver capital growth through investment in small- and mid-cap Japanese companies, excluding the largest 200 Japanese companies by market capitalisation.

The investment managers, Eiji Saito, Naohiro Ozawa and Michiko Sakai, seek to identify compelling long-term thematic opportunities in the Japanese market, with significant analytical resources dedicated to uncovering 'hidden gems'.

At a stock level, this depth of resource should continue to give the managers the opportunity to identify companies where the long-term prospects are misunderstood by the wider market.

Currently the largest sectoral allocation in the portfolio is information technology (26.8% versus 14.1% from the benchmark), with the managers identifying digitalisation as a theme that will deliver long-term growth to companies.

The trust has performed strongly over the past year, delivering NAV total returns of close to 30%. Alongside capital growth, the trust pays out 4% of NAV in dividends, offering UK investors a unique and diversified source of income - something which can be difficult to find in the current climate.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust (AJOT) and Schroder Japan Growth Fund (SJG) are also looking to identify growth opportunities within Japan and we view both as solid contenders in the sector.

Launched in October 2018, the managers of AJOT aim to generate strong long-term returns through investing in high-quality companies at attractive valuations which retain significant excess cash and listed equity investments on their balance sheets.

In particular, the team seeks to use shareholder activism to exploit market inefficiencies and improve shareholder returns, largely in the small-cap space. SJG on the other hand, aims to generate long-term capital growth through a combination of quality and valuation considerations.

As with JSGI, SJG tends to be overweight the small- and mid-cap markets, utilising their vast depth of analytical resource to generate high levels of alpha from lesser-researched names.

Although the performance of the trust struggled in 2020, if we assume an optimistic economic outlook the discount of 11.8% could be as an attractive entry point.

Casting the net wider

The strength of the FAANG stocks' performance in recent years is such that the acronym itself is common parlance and it is no wonder - an investment in Amazon ten years ago would have increased by more than 1,550%.

While we are by no means forecasting the end of Silicon Valley's dominance, we think that the next generation of world-class technology disruptors could well be emerging on the opposite side of the Pacific Ocean.

And given the increasing antitrust pressures on FAANG stocks and room for the multiples of Japanese smaller companies to grow into, this could be a compelling time for investors to consider casting their net wider with this in mind.

William Sobczak is an investment trust analyst at Kepler Partners