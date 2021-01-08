Vaccine a shot in the arm for cyclical stocks: The global outlook for the next 12 months

Having emerged from a tumultuous 2020 with gains of more than 10%, global stocks are set to build on their rally over the next 12 months.

The Covid-19 vaccines allow us to look beyond the pandemic and focus on the strengthening economy. Aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus around the world have helped engineer an economic recovery, encouraging investors to move cash into stocks.

Some $133bn has flown into the equity market in recent weeks - a record in nominal terms, according to EPFR, a Boston-based data monitor that tracks flows to mutual funds and exchange traded funds widely used by retail investors.

While the pace of central bank money printing is likely to slow, a V-shaped economic rebound, led by China, should boost corporate earnings growth.

Corporates and households should also begin to deploy their cash and support growth once the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines starts to lift their confidence. US bank deposits have swollen to a record $16trn or 75% of GDP - compared with roughly 60% pre-pandemic.

Equities

This does not mean that equities will surge in 2021, however. One constraint is high initial valuations.

Equities are the most expensive since mid-2008 according to our analysis. The risk of a third wave of infections causing economic damage or delays in the vaccine rollout are threats, and markets are not factoring in the prospect of any bad news.

Compared with gains of, typically, 20% seen in the first full year after a recession, we are expecting global stocks to rise a more modest 10% this year.

Asia

Emerging economies, especially in Asia, continue to benefit from a strong recovery in China, where economic activity has now rebounded to pre-Covid trend levels and nominal exports are more than 10% above a six-year trend.

Japan will also capitalise on Asia's strength and a recovery in global trade. The country's latest $700bn fiscal stimulus should also boost consumer demand. We maintain our overweight stance on emerging economies and Japan.

Stepping back from defensives

With cyclical sectors likely to lead the markets higher in 2021, it makes sense to scale back investments in defensive stocks. We have consequently cut Swiss equities, where there are the highest share of defensive companies among major economies, to neutral.

We remain neutral on European stocks. Many of the region's economies are reintroducing strict lockdown measures, with England having entered its third national lockdown this week.

This raises the risk of a technical recession, which we believe is not priced in consensus earnings growth for 2021. UK stocks look attractively priced and may be the positive surprise for 2021 if the global recovery gains momentum and the rotation from growth into value stocks has legs.

Our underweight stance remains unchanged towards the US, where stocks are looking expensive. Wall Street has seen a particularly strong equity issuance with IPO values standing 122% above 2019 levels - which suggests markets are at risk of overheating.

What is more, as the global economy emerges from lockdowns, the defensive and tech-heavy nature of the US market will be a negative.

We prefer companies in sectors that are exposed to the recovery we expect to see emerging in trade and capital spending, such as industrials and materials.