The basics of divestment: How to make your portfolios more environmentally friendly

A first step is to decide what types of firms qualify for divestment. Should divestment focus on those that produce fossil fuels? Or firms that burn them, releasing global warming gases into the atmosphere? Are firms that support the fossil fuel supply chain in or out? Coal ports? Gas pipelines? Roadside retailers of petrol ('gas')?

Jupiter AM adds to fossil fuel transition pressure on Barclays

Burning fossil fuels is a major part of industries as diverse as energy generation, steelmaking and aviation. Are these all candidates for divestment too? Many of the largest organisations involved in fossil fuels are governments; should countries be divested too?

Are fossil fuels equal? Is coal burnt to make steel for wind turbines worse than lower-carbon oil to air freight fresh tropical fruit to temperate markets? Is it worse than food firms' destruction of carbon sinks like the Amazon, for agricultural expansion? Is it worse for a firm to undermine climate action with propaganda?

If so, some media companies are higher priorities for divestment than coal.

The good news is that a well-canvassed consensus on such questions is developing, as a result of the new EU taxonomy for 'environmentally sustainable activities'.

After long and fiercely contested debate, the EU converged on a sensibly functional framework: with a top-line focus on activities rather than industries, and clear guidance on which activities these count as 'climate-mitigating'.

A framework for activities that harm climate mitigation is still underway.

Digging deeper

To avoid being paralysed by the possibilities, I recommend that clients stay focused on their rationale.

A well-founded rationale for considering divestment makes many of the confounding complexities recede and is a ready-reckoner for whether (and which) divestments would deliver the desired result.

For some investors, divestment is about wielding capital responsibly; they see withholding capital from fossil fuel businesses as a way to deny them support.

But for mature, publicly-traded companies, divestment involves one investor selling shares to another, and these transactions are dwarfed by the volumes of shares that trade on any day. The financial position of a fossil fuel company may be unaffected by divestment decisions made by equity investors.

For others, divestment is more akin to a boycott; a protest expressed through refusal of fossil fuel-based returns.

This has historical precedents, for instance the 'disinvestment' of companies operating in South Africa in protest of apartheid, as part of a sustained global campaign that also included a UN resolution, trade sanctions, and boycotts of the country by consumer, sporting, academic and cultural groups.

Isolation of fossil fuels, in contrast, is nearly impossible as they are entangled in everything from agricultural production to defence. Even most climate-action oriented investors would struggle to back their divestment with a boycott of fossil fuel use.