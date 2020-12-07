Creating a better life for our planet: Why Attenborough's crusade is also an investment issue

The Netflix documentary 'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet' may have brought urgency around the loss of biodiversity to the masses, but it is an issue for investors to take notice of too.

The 94-year old naturalist, TV presenter and national treasure used the documentary to demonstrate how humans have 'broken loose' over the course of his lifetime and are in danger of creating 'a place in which we cannot live'.

Indeed, humanity has already contributed to the loss of 83% of wild mammals and 50% of plants, mainly over the past five decades.

For those who are ambivalent about the environmental impact of this loss of biodiversity, perhaps an economic argument in support of its protection is more convincing.

Hampering prosperity

According to the UN, more than half of the world's GDP is moderately or highly dependent on nature. Ecosystem services delivered by biodiversity, such as crop pollination, water purification, flood protection and carbon sequestration, are worth an estimated $125trn-$140trn per year globally (more than one and a half times the size of global GDP).

What's more, the costs of inaction on biodiversity loss are high. Between 1997 and 2011, the world lost an estimated $4trn-$20trn per year in ecosystem services owing to land cover change, and $6trn-$11trn per year from land degradation.

Regulation to try and halt further biodiversity degradation (and to attempt to reverse it) is being developed in the EU and UK. The European Commission recently adopted the new EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030. It aims to put Europe's biodiversity on a path to recovery by 2030 which includes transforming at least 30% of Europe's lands and seas into well-managed protected areas.

The UK Government has also recently unveiled reforms to agricultural funding in England. Titled the Path to sustainable farming, it includes a commitment to return land to nature and to re-establish woodlands.

In line with the upcoming regulation, there has been significant progress in developing a standardised approach to measure the impact on biodiversity. In particular, the European Security and Market Authority proposed biodiversity-related metrics to be integrated in the new European Regulation on Sustainable Investments.

These metrics have to be applied to each investment portfolio company and they take into account: direct and indirect drivers of biodiversity and ecosystem changes, operational activities affecting IUCN Red List species and who does not have deforestation policy in place.

Standing still is not an option

From an investment standpoint, losers are likely to be those companies that do little or nothing to try and mitigate these risks.

Conversely, we predict there will be two kinds of winners: companies that directly and indirectly create solutions for biodiversity protection; and companies that consider the risk of biodiversity in order to protect themselves and develop proper biodiversity policy.

In the first group - those creating solutions - we highlight four subsectors: companies responsible for reducing pollution; those involved in clean energy provision; transportation businesses aiding the transition to cleaner alternatives; and those working towards sustainable fishing and farming.

Among the subsectors mentioned above we can identify numerous winners. Waste management companies such as Republic Services, the second-largest US waste management company, for example.

Elsewhere, companies that are creating and using alternative materials to decrease waste and pollution, such as Mondi, which is a leader in sustainable packaging, look set to benefit.

In the clean energy supply chain, we highlight Vestas - the energy industry's global leader in wind turbines - and First Solar a leading global provider of comprehensive PV solar solutions

We recognise that most investors are yet to measure biodiversity impact on investments and struggle to develop relative risk measures - largely due to a lack of information. But upcoming regulation will require them to do so.

This means continuous work on the development of KPIs, which are fundamental to aligning sustainability reporting to European regulations, and tireless research into investment opportunities stemming from important but underrated topics, such as biodiversity.

Daniele Cat Berro is investment associate at MainStreet Partners