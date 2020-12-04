The final awakening: Race to zero carbon economy receives significant boost from two major forces

At COP 21 in Paris, held on 12 December 2015, parties to the United Nations' (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change reached a landmark agreement to combat climate change and to accelerate and intensify the actions and investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future.

While signing the deal was a very positive first step, shortly afterwards China had not yet set national targets for carbon neutrality and the US saw a change in President: Donald Trump.

Trump was not a supporter of the Paris Climate Deal and vowed to take the US out of the agreement.

This left the deal in an ominous position with the world's two largest carbon emitters - China at 28% and the US at 15% (see below) - still not fully engaged.

However, come 2020, and in the space of six weeks the future of the Paris Climate Deal was transformed by two significant events.

Xi Jinping: Enter the Dragon

On 22 September, Chinese President Xi Jinping - in a surprise move - told the UN General Assembly that China would scale up its intended nationally-determined contributions (under the Paris Climate Agreement) by adopting more vigorous policies and measures.

In practice, this would see China achieving a peak in carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060.

China, ever since joining the World Trade Organisation, has prioritised economic growth as part of its national strategy. This is, therefore, a significant step as China has indicated it will incorporate climate policy (with goals) into its national plan.

So far, the main pledge China has made with regards to reducing carbon is to phase out non-hybrid internal combustion engines by 2035. With a target to reach carbon neutrality by 2060, the government will now need to address all areas of the economy that emit carbon, and specifically China's fossil fuel power generation.

With roughly three-quarters of the country's carbon emissions over the last two decades coming from coal power generation, this area will require the most immediate action.

China will need to significantly step up its investment in renewable power sources, such as solar and wind, going forward. It will also need to find a good renewable base load power solution to substitute for coal.

Here, expect to see increased investments in energy storage, such as battery technology, but also the move to renewable fuels that can be easily transported and stored, such as green hydrogen.

Joe Biden: The Eagle has landed

Joe Biden made climate change one of the key planks of his campaign and has signalled that rejoining the Paris Climate Deal will be one of his first acts as the 46th President.

There was no 'Blue Wave', a Democrat clean sweep of both the Houses of Senate and Congress, so Biden will need Republican support to enact legislation.

This will not be easy but, having spent 47 years in politics and most of that time in the US Senate, he has a history of striking bipartisan deals and enacting legislation.

There is also a great deal a President can do without enacted legislation through the Senate. Returning to science-based policymaking would be a big first step, and a taskforce has already identified 56 policy improvements on climate and energy that do not need Congressional approval.

Biden's team has already spoken of how the incoming administration will restrict oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, increase mileage standards for cars, block pipelines that transport fossil fuels, provide federal incentives to deploy renewable power, and mobilise other nations to make deeper cuts in their own carbon emissions.

He also campaigned on a pledge to 'Build Back Better,' promising $2trn of federal government stimulus over his four-year term, aimed at encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles, better insulation of buildings and increased use of renewable energy in the power generation sector.

Additionally, with the US national debt now surpassing $26trn following a year of huge fiscal support, both Democrats and Republicans could see the need for a carbon tax.

For Republicans, this would be a way to be fiscally prudent and reduce the debt burden without having to tax income. For the Democrats, this could be a market-based way to reduce carbon.