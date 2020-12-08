Powering the energy transition: Investing in battery technology the lynchpin for a low-carbon economy

A radical energy transition is underway, driven by a combination of environmental, policy and technology factors. Our energy system is being electrified and decarbonised, switching away from fossil fuels into clean, renewable sources of energy. The effect will be transformational.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy is responsible for two-thirds of all greenhouse gas emissions, with transport accounting for 24% of direct CO 2 emissions from fuel combustion.

It is unsurprising that power and transportation are clear areas of focus for the energy transition. A great deal has been achieved in the development of renewables power generation and electric vehicles. Breakthroughs in battery energy storage technology have been a key enabler.

Batteries: Key enabler in the energy transformation story

In the transportation market, electric vehicles need a portable electricity source. Batteries are that solution.

In power markets, renewable sources of electricity including wind and solar can be intermittent. Some days you get a lot of sun or wind; other days not so much.

It is difficult to match the demand for electricity with the instability in natural elements. Batteries can store excess production and release it at times of higher demand.

These energy storage systems can be employed both at source at the utility level or at the consumer level with residential battery storage.

A green recovery underway

Coming into the Covid-19 crisis, it was unclear whether the efforts to decarbonise would be derailed as priorities of policy makers and consumers could have changed. However, the evidence so far indicates that the decarbonisation effort is intensifying.

Renewable power is growing robustly and defying the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the IEA, 90% of the expansion in total power capacity in 2020 will come from the renewables sector, contrasting the sharp declines from oil, coal and gas.

A record level of 200GW of power from renewables is likely to be generated driven by increasing installations in China and the US.

Looking further afield to 2021, India and the European Union are likely to propel renewables growth even further with renewable capacity additions of nearly 10% next year.

By 2025, renewables are projected to become the largest source of energy surpassing coal and ending coal's five decades of dominance.

Electric vehicles - an alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles - are growing rapidly. Battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are likely to account for less than 3% of auto sales in 2020 according to Wood Mackenzie, who forecast that this should rise to close to 40% by 2040.

In recent months, Japan and South Korea have announced they want to become carbon neutral by the year 2050; China by the year 2060.

The European Union, which had previously announced its ambition for carbon neutrality by 2050, has articulated a stepping stone of reducing carbon emissions by 55% by the year 2030 (relative to 1990 levels).

In November, the UK announced plans to bring forward the ban on pure petrol and diesel car sales to 2030 (which was previously 2035).

Policymakers appear to be doubling down rather than easing off in their efforts to avert climate change.