Anything but armageddon for the high street: Targeting the winners in the new world of retail

The retail landscape of today looks very different to that of a year ago. While a shift has been underway for some time, Covid-19 has accelerated trends. Investors must identify how these will play out after the pandemic.

The battle taking place for survival between e-commerce and bricks & mortar retailers has parallels with the disruption in the airline industry in the 1980s and 1990s.

The arrival of low-cost airlines radically changed the airline industry, adopting new business models where consumers were levied additional charges at every opportunity.

This innovative approach dispelled the notion that customers preferred services to low prices and this is where we see the parallel with the disruption taking place in retail today. Price is key.

Evolving technology and the popularity of e-commerce is having a similar impact on the retail industry, with the arrival of new business models and customer experiences. As with airlines, the disruptors understand what the consumer values.

It may seem like 'armageddon' for retail, but the reality is the retail industry is evolving in tune with how we live our lives today. Even before Covid-19, bricks and mortar retailers had been fighting a fierce battle against Amazon and other e-commerce players for 20 years.

Physical stores have existed for five key reasons: inspiration; convenience; immediate gratification with the ability to examine and touch products; offering confidence about the purchase; and the all-important experience.

However, the appeal of these characteristics has been overhauled by the benefits of e-commerce and further exacerbated by social distancing and masking expectations, which have impacted any beneficial face-to-face experiences in a store.

Inspiration for example can be seen in the personalised platforms of Pinterest and Instagram - more successful in creating demand than what is available in store.

Convenience and relatively immediate gratification are both achievable through a few clicks of a customer's computer or phone, and rounded off by the rapid delivery on offer from almost all online retailers.

As Covid-19 brought the acceleration of e-commerce, it has shown that consumers really do not greatly value the high-street retail experience, as other factors, such as inspiration, convenience and gratification, are easily provided digitally.

Paying the price for complacency

It seems it was a widely held misconception pre-coronavirus that the shopping experience was going to save our high-street brands. Many retail brands have failed to address the mounting challenges of recent years and to deliver a shopping experience that cements and builds brand loyalty.

In comparison, Ocado, the British online supermarket logistics business, is a good example of a brand solving a problem for retailers and customers alike that they cannot effectively solve themselves.

So what will the future of retail look like? Consumers are likely to keep the behaviours they have adopted and now trust shopping online and making fewer visits to stores.

Shopping will become purpose-driven, more ethical, socially conscious, local and trusted with a bespoke experience underpinning every purchase.

Technology will be the enabler in this new landscape but it is a means to an end - no customer buys technology in itself, they buy solutions and they buy into a story.

In this new age, new skill sets such as AI, algorithms, robots, machine learning and data analytics will be key as opposed to the old-school group of buyers, property agents and window dressers.

The retail industry has failed to deal with the disruptive trends of the past decade. This has been driven by a reluctance to experiment with new models and a risk-averse approach with limited resources and skills, leaving many brands failing to deliver an outstanding retail experience.

There are just a few cases where brands have innovated to reinvent themselves, such as Next, which has developed out of its catalogue offering to become a formidable online retailer that does all the logistics itself.

The successful retailers of tomorrow will be digitally enabled, socially conscious, mobile focused and radical in their approach to satisfying the needs of the consumer.

A revolution is taking place and what we know for sure is that what worked before no longer does.

Growth and survival will depend on companies willing to disrupt themselves, and address where their place is in the future retail landscape.

Margaret Lawson is manager of the SVM UK Growth fund at SVM Asset Management