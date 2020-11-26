Dawn of a new hope for ESG: Growing awareness of global issues will see sustainable investment skyrocket

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investing refers to incorporating sustainable factors into the investment decision making process.

Judging these criteria can take the form of positive/negative screening, such as including a company that uses renewable energy or perhaps excluding a company with a poor record of gender diversity.

This approach can also be met through thematic investing, for instance, gaining exposure to a socially responsible ETF such as iShares MSCI KLD 400.

As ESG assets reach the £800bn mark, I discuss what implications this can have for retail clients and what lies ahead for sustainable investing.

All roads lead to net zero: Is government's Ten Point Plan the starting gun for a green investment revolution?

ESG investing originated in the 1960s, but since the turn of the millennium there has been a rise in popularity for responsible investing for both institutional and retail investors.

November has highlighted this trend remarkably with several company announcements. It was reported that, BP is set to make its first foray into green hydrogen by harnessing wind power, and the luxury car brand, Bentley, has announced plans to be fully electric within the next decade.

Perhaps there is little surprise to learn that a recent report from the International Energy Agency estimates that renewable energy will overtake coal to become the largest source of electricity worldwide by 2025.

Invariably ESG has faced some criticism from investors and questions have been raised about the impact ESG factors could have on the performance for investors, as well as the construction of the metrics that underpin the ESG rating. For one, there is no standard approach to how ESG criteria are presented.

As a result, individual investors need to be prepared to look underneath the bonnet of each ESG product to identify how and why it has performed well on ESG considerations.

A study by Giese, Nagy & Lee for MSCI explained this ambiguity well by stating that: "The dizzying array of topics regarding the environment, social and governance are so dissimilar… that they are unlikely to have an equal impact on company performance".

That being said, the CFA Institute is actively tackling this very issue and is working to develop a standardised framework for ESG investment products which will help clients better understand the nature and characteristics of the ESG funds they're considering.

Critics of sustainable investing have pontificated that investing in ESG products would come at a price, and that would mean accepting underperformance against the broader market.

Research from Morningstar suggest this is not the case and it found that close to 6/10 sustainable funds achieved better returns than their equivalent conventional funds over the last ten years.

Jon Hale of Morningstar concludes there is "no performance penalty associated with this type of investing, and, if anything, the findings tilt toward positive risk-adjusted performance rather than negative".

Perhaps not enough is being done, though. While Scottish Widows is dumping more than £400m of assets that fail to meet ESG criteria, this does only represent 0.3% of their total AUM.

Furthermore, the FTSE World Index has over 2,000 companies, but just 50 of these companies are accountable for 27% of CO 2 emissions of the index as a whole.

As society becomes less reliant on oil and gas, we may well see a natural reduction in those companies largely responsible for carbon emissions. But this statistic would suggest that perhaps those firms responsible need to be placed in the limelight to expedite the impact they have on our planet.

In Q3 this year, our parent firm Rayliant Global Advisers became a PRI Signatory which means we are committed to responsible investment. By signing the PRI Principles, we as a firm fully support responsible investment decisions which incorporate ESG factors that adhere to these principles, encouraging a more sustainable global financial system.

From the research I have carried out, I suspect the popularity for ESG investing will multiply as more investors seek to achieve their investment goals in alignment with their values and take responsibility to provide a more sustainable future for generations to come.

I, for one, support this movement wholeheartedly as we all face increasing awareness of our own accountability to do our bit, promote awareness of issues and bring about positive change for our planet as well as promoting integrity and diversity between companies and their stakeholders.

Kevin Reid is investment manager at Henderson Rowe