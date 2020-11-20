Out with the old, in with the new? Industries at risk from disruptive innovation

Physical bank branches

Digital wallets – bank branches in user pockets – are rendering expensive physical infrastructure useless, putting at risk hundreds of billions dollars of traditional financial institutions' assets.





The declining use of bank branches and corresponding growth in digital and mobile banking has been well documented. Digital-only challengers such as Square's Cash App, PayPal's Venmo, and Chime are benefiting from this change.





In the past four years, Chime added 5.5 million checking account users, while monthly active users (MAUs) on Venmo and Cash App rose by 32 million and 30 million respectively. Square's active Cash Card users increased by 7 million during the same period.





We believe digital wallet users could become more valuable than the checking account customers of a traditional bank such as Wells Fargo within three to five years.





While banks are closing branches and investing in digital services at a rapid pace, this transition may not happen fast enough to avoid the loss of significant shareholder value.



